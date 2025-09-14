Apex Digital Skills Initiative launches amid questions over funding and sustainability  

A new non-profit initiative, Apex Digital Skills (ADS), has been launched in Uganda to provide young people with practical training in digital media, technology, and creative content production. The program offers free courses in areas such as video editing, radio production, graphic design, coding, digital marketing, and basic AI.

The launch was held at the Apex Media Services Hub in Kampala. Organizers say the goal is to reach over 5,000 youth within the first year, with training planned in districts including Kampala, Wakiso, Mbarara, and Gulu.

The initiative was founded and personally funded by Ugandan media entrepreneur Nyanzi Martin Luther, who redirected substantial resources from his commercial ventures to support the project. Early estimates suggest startup costs exceeded Shs250 million, covering infrastructure, equipment, and training materials.