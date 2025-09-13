Speaker Among gives Finance Minister a two-week ultimatum to secure funds for deteriorating Mubende road works

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has given the Minister of Finance a strict two-week ultimatum to secure funds and resume works on the rapidly deteriorating Mityana–Mubende–Kyegegwa–Kyenjojo road, describing the corridor as urgently in need of rehabilitation.

“When His Excellency appointed me to represent him, he offered me his helicopter to facilitate my travel here. However, after learning about the poor condition of the Mityana–Mubende–Kyegegwa–Kyenjojo road, I decided to travel by road to see the situation for myself. It is clear that the road urgently needs rehabilitation,” Among said during a site visit.

She revealed that she instructed the Finance Minister, who accompanied her during the 30th coronation Anniversary of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro Kingdom to ensure that funds are secured within two weeks so that work can begin immediately. “I expect no further delays. The people of this region deserve a motorable road, and the government must act swiftly,” the Speaker added.

Middle this week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja reassured Ugandans that the government is committed to fast-tracking the completion of both the Mubende–Fort Portal and Mubende–Kyenjojo roads, following prolonged delays.

“Energo got a number of challenges. When he was paid part of the money last month, he had to solve some of those challenges. The suppliers were on him—fuel, equipment, and other costs—so the money was used to clear those obligations,” Nabbanja explained.

She added that although works never fully stopped, progress had been very slow. “He has been working, but at a low pace. This week or next week, he will receive another cohort of money. With this money, he is going to receive around Shs50 billion, and it will push him to some level. That I can promise,” the Prime Minister said.

Nabbanja recalled that President Yoweri Museveni had previously directed the Cabinet to prioritise the Mubende road corridor during his July tour of Mubende, Mityana, and surrounding districts. “That is why the contractor was paid, and we are making sure resources are channelled accordingly,” she added.

On the Mubende–Kyenjojo road, Nabbanja said the Ministry of Works and Transport in-house engineering team will be deployed to carry out urgent forward maintenance. “We are going to use our in-house engineering services under the Ministry of Works. They are the same team that has just completed Jinja Road. The next area is Mubende–Kyenjojo, to at least do forward maintenance so that the road is motorable. I believe to some extent this will solve the problem,” she said.

The roads have long frustrated users, with potholes, incomplete sections, and muddy diversions worsening during rains. Transporters report soaring vehicle maintenance costs, while farmers in the Mubende–Kyenjojo belt say poor access has reduced their ability to take produce to markets in Kampala and western Uganda.

Local leaders in Mubende have accused contractors of abandoning worksites, while business owners warn that the poor state of the roads has disrupted trade and tourism in the region.

Government’s renewed pledge of Shs50 billion now raises hopes that stalled works will resume in earnest. However, Parliament has repeatedly raised broader concerns about inflated contracts and poor supervision across Uganda’s road sector, demanding stricter accountability to ensure value for money.