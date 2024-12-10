MUBS, UCC launch shs3b E-Booster initiative to improve unserved and underserved communities

Makerere University Business School in partnership with Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has launched the second phase of E-Booster initiative aimed at empowering the unserved and underserved communities in Uganda.

The initiative is worth, Shs3 billion under theme “Serving the unserved and underserved sectors”

E-Booster aims to foster the adoption of technology by SMEs and communities in Uganda. It seeks to address the challenges faced by these stakeholders, including limited access to funding, technical expertise, and reliable internet and electricity.

The program under the Universal Service Fund (UCUSAF) focuses on fostering innovation, digital inclusivity, and entrepreneurship in line with Uganda’s Digital Vision and National Development Plan.

“This milestone demonstrates our commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering entrepreneurs to shape the future of our communities, especially in unserved and underserved parts of the country,” Eng. Arnold Bareba Mujuni, Head Technical Monitoring UCC remarked during the launch.

The first phase of the E-Boost Camp registered significant achievements, attracting 53 applicants with diverse ICT solutions in sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and assistive technologies for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Projects like Cinnamon Solutions’ digitization of 21 Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs) for fishing communities, Feast Farm’s online farming platform supporting over 200 farmers, and Suzie Waters’ assistive technology for 600 visually impaired students were among the key successes. These initiatives have demonstrated the program’s ability to integrate ICT into daily life effectively.

This second phase seeks to build on these successes with a broader focus and an expanded pool of applicants. The officials expect even better applications to emerge as they widen the scope to cover more ICT-enabled solutions for underserved communities.

Speaking at the launch, MUBS Principal, Prof. Moses Muhwezi applauded UCC for the partnership in improving digital innovation to reach out to ‘far-reach’ communities in Uganda.

He said that MUBS is the center of innovation and tasked researchers, entrepreneurs, professionals and innovators to always scale up their works and do accountability to the everlasting solutions to different problems.

“Innovations which do not deal with business cannot work out because it has to be cost effective and also requires marketing,” he said.

“Just imagine research was made on the Kiteezi landfill and reports were submitted but there was no work done and many people lost their lives. Let the knowledge we have in research and innovation be put on ground so as we can save communities,” he added.

He added that the world is suffering because of the educated people who have decided to embezzle funds meant to help the unserved and underserved people.

“The poor parents sent us to schools so that we can help them transform the society but we have decided to use the money for our own gain. The educated are conniving with police and judges to kill off cases and are eating the taxpayers money themselves,” he added.

However, Muhwezi urged the researchers and innovators that as they generate knowledge for new innovations, they should keep it in its originality. He cited, “Nowadays, people buy maize seeds for planting and after harvesting these seeds cannot be replanted. This has to be avoided.”

Speaking at the same event, Eng. Susan Nakanwagi, Manager of Projects & Partnerships at UCC, delivered a speech on behalf of Nyombi Thembo.

“It is an honor and privilege to join you today at the launch of the second phase of the E-Boost program, a remarkable initiative that aligns perfectly with the Uganda Communications Commission’s mandate to promote the development and use of ICT solutions,” Nakanwagi said.

She added, “By fostering a culture of innovation and supporting the development of homegrown solutions, we aim to bridge the digital divide and position Uganda as a regional ICT hub.”

She commended the collaboration between UCUSAF, led by Director James Beronda, and MUBS, under the leadership of Prof. Earnest Abaho, highlighting how partnerships have made the program possible.

As the second phase kicks off, the program will focus on encouraging a broader range of applicants and scaling impactful solutions.

Nakanwagi added, “We are excited to see even more innovative solutions that will drive progress and make a tangible difference in the lives of Ugandans. This is not just about winning; it’s about creating a meaningful impact in the lives of underserved communities.”

The selection process will remain rigorous and transparent to ensure high-quality solutions. UCC reiterated its commitment to making ICT accessible and impactful, urging participants to leverage this platform to bridge the gaps between served and underserved communities.

“As a Commission, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that harness the power of ICT for national development. While we have made significant strides in bridging the digital divide, much work remains to be done. Programs like E-Booster are a critical part of our broader strategy to ensure that ICT is accessible, affordable, and impactful for all Ugandans,” Nakanwagi noted.

She added, “As we move forward, let us ensure that no one is left behind, and that every Ugandan has the opportunity to benefit from technological advancements. Together, we can create a more inclusive, prosperous, and connected Uganda.”

The E-Boost Camp’s first phase showcased the transformative power of ICT solutions for instance Cinnamon Solutions digitized 21 Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) across fishing communities on the shores of L. Victoria training over 10,000 people in financial literacy and digital transformation.

Cinnamon Solutions launched the #YimusaLevo campaign initiative purposely to uplift Uganda’s fishing communities by promoting a culture of saving, offering digital financial solutions, and fostering community engagement through creative competitions.

Feast Consultants International Limited developed the Feast Farms application, surpassing its target of 250 users to register 1,500 farmers and stakeholders.

Suzie Water Harvesting Company created assistive technologies for visually impaired individuals, equipping over 600 students with digital literacy tools.

Voyage Technologies revolutionized agricultural trade through its FarmSell platform.

Infosec Technologies launched a pro bono legal services app, ensuring justice for disadvantaged communities.

These projects have addressed issues in agriculture, education, and legal access, leaving a tangible impact on communities.

The program also commits to transparency and rigorous evaluation.