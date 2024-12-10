This is my take on the collapse of Syria





By Dr. David Nyekorach -Matsanga





What began as a popular uprising in 2011 quickly escalated into a devastating civil war, resulting in widespread destruction, displacement, and the fragmentation of the nation.



The collapse of Syria is not merely a national tragedy but a regional and global challenge, with far-reaching implications.



The humanitarian catastrophe will be huge in Syria’s collapse and inflict immense suffering on its population. According to the United Nations, over 13 million Syrians have been displaced, with nearly 7 million seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.





This mass displacement has strained host countries’ resources, contributing to political and social instability in the region.



Within Syria, the collapse of essential infrastructure—schools, hospitals, and water systems—has plunged the population into dire conditions.



Human rights abuses, including war crimes, have been rampant, with civilians bearing the brunt of violence from multiple factions, including the Assad regime, opposition groups, and extremist organizations.



The rise of extremism and proxy wars will increase. The power vacuum created by Syria’s collapse has allowed extremist groups, most notably ISIS, to gain a foothold.



While the territorial caliphate has been largely dismantled, remnants of these groups continue to operate, posing a persistent threat to regional and global security.



Syria has also become a battleground for proxy wars, with global and regional powers vying for influence.



Russia’s military intervention in support of the Assad regime, coupled with Iran’s strategic ambitions, has solidified their presence in the region.



Meanwhile, the United States, Turkey, and Gulf states have backed various opposition groups, exacerbating the conflict and complicating peace efforts.



Regional Destabilization will be the order of the day .The collapse of Syria has destabilized the Middle East, triggering sectarian tensions, economic hardships, and political crises.



Neighboring Lebanon, already grappling with its own challenges, has faced an influx of refugees and spillover violence. Similarly, Jordan and Iraq have struggled to manage the social and economic impact of the Syrian crisis.



Turkey has pursued its own agenda, targeting Kurdish groups it considers a threat, further complicating the conflict. These dynamics have strained relations among Middle Eastern states, undermining regional cooperation and security.



Global Implications are many. Syria’s collapse has exposed weaknesses in the international community’s ability to respond to complex conflicts. Despite numerous peace talks and UN-led initiatives, a comprehensive resolution remains elusive.



The crisis has also highlighted divisions within the United Nations Security Council, where competing interests of major powers have often paralyzed decision-making.



The refugee crisis has had profound implications for Europe, where the influx of Syrians has fueled political debates over immigration and nationalism.



These challenges underscore the interconnected nature of the Syrian collapse, with repercussions extending far beyond its borders.



Any pathways to recovery will take long .Addressing Syria’s collapse requires a multi-faceted approach. First, sustained international support is essential to meet the humanitarian needs of displaced populations and rebuild critical infrastructure.



Second, meaningful political negotiations must prioritize an inclusive solution that addresses the grievances of all Syrians.



My view is the world will be much worse with ISS growing up in the region Regional cooperation is also vital.



Middle Eastern states, with the support of global powers, must work together to ensure stability to avoid a vacuum. That is the truth.

Submitted by: Dr. David Nyekorach Matsanga

