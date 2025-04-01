Arthur Mugyenyi appointed as new ISO Boss

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Arthur Mugyenyi as the new Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), filling the position left vacant after the death of Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka earlier this year.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) on April 1, 2025, the government confirmed Mugyenyi’s appointment, saying:

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Mr. Arthur Mugyenyi as the new Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO).”

The position became vacant following Oluka’s passing on January 29, 2025.

Alongside this appointment, President Museveni also named Tony Kinyera Apecu as the new Deputy Director General of ISO. Apecu replaces Col. Emma Katabazi, who has been reassigned as a Deputy Ambassador.

“The President has also appointed Mr. Tony Kinyera Apecu as Deputy Director General of ISO, replacing Col. Emma Katabazi, who has been appointed Deputy Ambassador,” the statement added.

The Internal Security Organization is a crucial intelligence agency tasked with handling internal security matters, counterintelligence, and maintaining national stability.

These appointments are seen as part of the government’s efforts to reinforce Uganda’s intelligence and security framework.