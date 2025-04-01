Umeme Out: UEDCL takes over power distribution in Uganda

Uganda has entered a new era in its power sector as the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) officially takes over electricity distribution from Umeme Limited.

This transition marks the end of Umeme’s 20-year concession, which began on February 1, 2005, and concludes with the government’s USD 118,385,603 buyout of Umeme’s assets.

The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Dr. Canon Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, officially announced the handover of Umeme’s assets to UEDCL, emphasizing that the transition would be seamless for electricity consumers.

She urged customers to take note of changes in service delivery, including the rebranding of prepaid electricity services.

“Former Umeme customers should now look for ‘UEDCL Light’ on telecom menus, as ‘Yaka’ has been replaced. Consumers are advised to follow the updated procedures to access electricity services without disruption,” Nankabirwa stated.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery, promising uninterrupted electricity access for all Ugandans.

Paul Mwesigwa, the Managing Director of UEDCL, expressed confidence in the company’s ability to handle power distribution effectively, citing the organization’s governance, financial sustainability, and digital transformation initiatives.

“The government’s decision to allow us to take over power distribution was mainly based on our presentation as UEDCL and demonstration of governance, efficiency, financial sustainability, and a digital operational environment,” Mwesigwa stated.

To facilitate this transition, UEDCL conducted an extensive recruitment process, completing it within 75 days. Over 2,995 candidates were interviewed through a mix of online and physical assessments to ensure a capable workforce was in place.

“Our target for this year is to achieve up to 300,000 new electricity connections within the next twelve months. Mechanisms and models have been put in place to realize this ambitious goal,” Mwesigwa noted.

Mwesigwa also acknowledged Umeme’s contribution to Uganda’s electricity sector and commended the outgoing company’s management and staff for their cooperation during the handover process.

“UEDCL is grateful to Umeme management, the staff, and the board for the support accorded during and before the transition. We have enjoyed a cordial relationship and look forward to more collaboration,” he said.

He further praised the dedication of his team, who worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition.

“We have spent sleepless nights to ensure that the transition is seamless, and it is. I will forever be indebted to them,” he added.

UEDCL’s takeover is expected to bring improvements in electricity supply, increased connections, and enhanced reliability. The company has outlined plans for infrastructure upgrades and digital solutions to enhance service efficiency.

With the government’s backing and the public’s expectations high, all eyes are now on UEDCL to deliver on its promise of affordable, accessible, and reliable electricity for Ugandans.