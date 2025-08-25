Police probe explosion at Buziga Country Resort Sauna as three women badly injured 

The Police in Kampala have launched investigations into a massive explosion that rocked the sauna of Buziga Country Resort in Upper Buziga Zone, Makindye Division, leaving three women nursing severe injuries.

“The Police at Kabalagala are actively investigating an incident of suspected rash and neglect that resulted in a massive explosion at the sauna of Buziga Country Resort,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said.

The incident occurred on the evening of 24th August 2025 at around 8:30 pm. Victims were identified as Hajjat Masitula, 69, Vice Chairperson LC I of Katuso Cell, who sustained severe burns on her back, chest and lower body; Zahara Nakawesi Kasenene, 39, who suffered burns and a broken left leg; and Mamaram Aisha, who sustained multiple burns across her body.

“All three victims were initially rushed to Kiruddu Hospital for emergency treatment. Two of them were later referred to Nsambya and Mulago Hospitals, respectively, where they are receiving specialized medical attention,” Owoyesigyire confirmed.

Police said a team of detectives and the Scene of Crime Officer quickly responded to the scene, which had sustained extensive damage.

“The scene was found to have sustained extensive damage, with part of the structure collapsing, walls developing cracks, and debris scattered with broken glass and blood stains,” Owoyesigyire noted.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion inside the sauna was “significant in nature,” though its cause is yet to be established. Witness statements, including from the victims, have been recorded as detectives piece together what could have triggered the blast.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made. The scene remains cordoned off for a thorough forensic examination, which is expected to provide more clarity on the cause of the explosion,” he said.

Owoyesigyire assured the public that the Force remains committed to establishing the truth. “The Police assure the public that inquiries are ongoing, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. We continue to work closely with medical facilities to monitor the condition of the victims and extend our support to their families,” he added.