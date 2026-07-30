Speke Resort Munyonyo named world’s Best Luxury Convention Resort at 2026 Luxe Global Awards

Speke Resort Munyonyo has been named the Official Winner in the Best Luxury Convention Resort category at the 2026 Luxe Global Awards. The award recognizes the resort as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The globally recognized award celebrates excellence in luxury hospitality, recognising hotels, resorts and tourism establishments that consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences, world-class facilities and exceptional service.

Announcing the achievement, Speke Resort Munyonyo expressed gratitude to its guests, partners and staff for their unwavering support.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Official Winner of the 2026 Luxe Global Awards in the Best Luxury Convention Resort category,” the resort said.

It added, “Thank you for your continued support and for making this milestone possible.”

The recognition places Speke Resort Munyonyo among the world’s leading luxury convention destinations, highlighting its exceptional conference infrastructure, premium accommodation, hospitality services and ability to host high-profile regional and international events.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, the resort has become Uganda’s premier venue for international conferences, Heads of State summits, corporate meetings and global exhibitions. Over the years, it has hosted some of the continent’s most significant gatherings, including the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, events that attracted thousands of delegates from across the world.

The resort has also become the preferred venue for major government conferences, private sector conventions, diplomatic engagements and international sporting and cultural events, thanks to its state-of-the-art convention centre, expansive meeting facilities and luxury accommodation.

The Luxe Global Awards are regarded as one of the hospitality industry’s prestigious international recognition programmes, honouring excellence across luxury hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants and travel destinations worldwide. Winners are selected based on service excellence, guest satisfaction, innovation and overall quality of the hospitality experience.

The latest accolade adds to a collection of international awards won by Speke Resort Munyonyo in recent years.

In 2025, the resort received global recognition at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, where it was honoured for its outstanding hospitality and conference facilities. The property has also consistently earned accolades from international travel and hospitality organisations for excellence in luxury accommodation, event hosting and customer service.

Its convention centre has played a transformative role in Uganda’s meetings and conference industry, positioning the country as a competitive destination for international business tourism. The facility has enabled Uganda to attract large-scale continental and global events that were previously hosted elsewhere in the region.

The resort’s continued investment in modern conference infrastructure, hospitality innovation and premium guest services has strengthened Uganda’s reputation as an emerging hub for international conventions and luxury tourism.

These awards further reveal that Speke Resort Munyonyo is becoming Africa’s leading luxury convention destination.