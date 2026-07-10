Speke Resort Convention Centre partners with IAPCO to strengthen Uganda’s global meetings industry

Speke Resort Convention Centre has strengthened Uganda’s position on the global business events map after securing a partnership with the International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO).

The move is aimed at enhancing the resort’s profile as a preferred destination for international conferences, exhibitions and major business gatherings.

The partnership reveals a huge milestone in Speke Resort Convention Centre’s ambition to become one of Africa’s leading venues for hosting international congresses, association meetings, exhibitions and high profile corporate events.

Through the IAPCO partnership, Speke Resort Convention Centre will gain access to a global network of professional congress organisers, meeting planners, association executives and business events decision makers who play a key role in determining destinations for major international events.

The development further boosts the convention centre’s international credibility in a highly competitive global meetings industry where organisers increasingly look for venues that demonstrate professional standards, operational excellence, advanced facilities and strong industry partnerships.

The IAPCO partnership complements Speke Resort Convention Centre’s growing portfolio of international affiliations, including memberships with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the International Association of Congress Centres (AIPC), strengthening its engagement with the global meetings community.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria within Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Speke Resort Convention Centre is Uganda’s largest integrated convention and hospitality destination, offering a complete experience for international delegates, event organisers and business travellers.

The facility boasts 34 meeting, conference and exhibition venues, more than 10,000 square metres of indoor meeting space, the flagship Rwenzori Convention Centre, expansive outdoor event areas, 476 guestrooms and suites, multiple restaurants, modern audiovisual technology, parking and security infrastructure.

The integrated model allows organisers to host conferences, exhibitions, accommodation, dining experiences, networking sessions and leisure activities within one destination, providing a seamless experience for both delegates and event planners.

Speke Resort Convention Centre has already demonstrated its capacity to host major international gatherings, including the 19th Non Aligned Movement Summit, the G77+China Third South Summit, the Commonwealth Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers, the Uganda European Union Business Forum and the African Airlines Association Annual General Assembly and Summit.

The IAPCO partnership is expected to provide increased global visibility for Uganda’s convention industry by connecting Speke Resort Convention Centre with international congress organisers and professional event planners seeking new destinations for global meetings.

“Through IAPCO, Speke Resort Convention Centre gains access to valuable industry knowledge, international best practices, professional development opportunities and global networking platforms that will support our continued growth in the international meetings sector,” the centre said.

The partnership also reinforces Uganda’s growing potential as a destination for business tourism, with the convention sector playing an increasingly important role in attracting international visitors, investment and economic opportunities.

With world class facilities, integrated hospitality services, international industry partnerships and a proven record of hosting major global events, Speke Resort Convention Centre continues to position itself as Uganda’s gateway to the international meetings industry.