NUP’s Muwanga Kivumbi rearrested by security operatives 

National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy President for Buganda Region Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi has reportedly been rearrested by security operatives shortly after he was released on bail.

The revelation was made by NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine via X (formerly Twitter), who said Kivumbi was picked up by armed men shortly after leaving court.

According to Bobi Wine, Kivumbi’s vehicle was intercepted at a military roadblock in Mpigi before security operatives allegedly took him away in a drone vehicle to an unknown location.

“I’ve just been informed of the violent abduction of my Deputy President for Buganda Region, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, shortly after he was released on bail yesterday,” Bobi Wine said.

“Just hours after being granted bail, NUP Vice President for Buganda, Muwanga Kivumbi, has reportedly been rearrested in Mpigi,” he added.

The NUP leader accused the government of using intimidation tactics against opposition figures, saying such actions were intended to create fear among citizens.

“The criminal regime is doing all this to instil fear within the population, but these tactics have been employed by despots all over the world and throughout history. They never win in the end,” Bobi Wine said.

“Uganda will be free,” he added.

Kivumbi’s reported rearrest came shortly after the International Crimes Division of the High Court granted him bail in a case arising from the January 2026 post election unrest.

The former Butambala County Member of Parliament had been arrested and charged alongside other suspects over allegations linked to treason. He denied the charges and his lawyers later applied for bail, arguing that he was entitled to temporary release as he awaited trial.

Justice Susan Okalany granted Kivumbi a cash bail of Shs10 million, while his co accused were each granted cash bail of Shs1 million. The ruling was received with celebrations by his supporters outside court.

Following the reported rearrest, NUP leaders have demanded answers from security authorities regarding Kivumbi’s whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Security agencies have previously maintained that arrests involving opposition politicians are based on investigations into criminal allegations and not political persecution.