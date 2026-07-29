GoldStar Insurance marks 30 years of protecting Ugandans with tree planting drive at Kira Primary School

Insurer partners with My Tree Initiative Uganda and five Rotary Clubs to plant 150 fruit and indigenous shade trees, training more than 391 pupils in environmental stewardship as part of its “30 Years. One Promise.” anniversary campaign.

KAMPALA, UGANDA — 22 July 2026. GoldStar Insurance Company Limited, on Thursday 17 July 2026 joined hands with My Tree Initiative Uganda and the Rotary Clubs of Namugongo, Bukerere, Bweyogerere Central, Kyambogo and Kira to plant 150 trees at Kira Primary School in Kira Town, Wakiso District, under the project “Planting and Protecting Trees in Schools Across Kira Municipality.”

The activity forms part of GoldStar’s corporate social responsibility programme in its 30th anniversary year, celebrated under the theme “30 Years. One Promise.” Since 1996, GoldStar has kept a single promise to Ugandans: to protect what they have worked hard to build — their families, their homes and their businesses. The tree planting drive extends that promise to the environment on which those livelihoods depend.

GoldStar staff worked side by side with pupils to plant high-yield fruit trees — including avocado, mango, guava and jackfruit — alongside indigenous shade species such as Mugavu, Musambya, Ensaali and Entasesa. More than 391 pupils received hands-on training in tree care, watering and maintenance from My Tree Initiative field teams, and the school’s Environmental Club has been assigned tree zones for daily care. The fruit trees are expected to begin supplementing school meals within 24 to 36 months, while the shade trees will help reduce soil erosion and flooding around classrooms during heavy rains. Once mature, the trees are estimated to absorb approximately three metric tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Enock Mudadi, Chief Operations Officer of GoldStar Insurance, who represented the management team, said:

“For thirty years, GoldStar has stood with Ugandans through storms, fires, floods and uncertainty. Insurance is, at its heart, a promise about the future — and there is no more honest way to invest in the future than to plant a tree with a child and commit to seeing it grow. These 150 trees are our promise to this community, planted in the ground.”

He added:“The same discipline that has made GoldStar a strong and stable insurer for three decades — keeping our word, paying claims promptly and planning for the long term — is the discipline these young people showed us today. We did not come to Kira Primary School only to plant trees; we came to plant a culture of stewardship. As we mark thirty years, our commitment is unchanged: we will keep protecting Ugandans, their families and their businesses for the next thirty years and beyond.”

The project will now enter its second phase, under which My Tree Initiative Uganda will carry out ongoing tree maintenance, survival-rate tracking, GPS mapping of planted sites and regular monitoring visits, together with continued engagement of the school and the surrounding community.

GoldStar also presented participating pupils with branded school bags, T-shirts, and learning materials, in recognition of their role as the young custodians of the trees.

About GoldStar Insurance

GoldStar Insurance Company Limited is a leading Ugandan general insurance company and a member of the Ruparelia Group. For 30 years, GoldStar has provided reliable protection to individuals, families and businesses across Uganda, guided by its promise of insurance protection as solid as gold. In 2026, the company celebrates its 30th anniversary under the theme “30 Years. One Promise.”

About My Tree Initiative Uganda

My Tree Initiative Uganda Ltd is an environmental organisation dedicated to planting and protecting trees in schools and communities across Uganda, combining tree planting with structured environmental education under the motto “Plant Today, Impact Change Tomorrow.”