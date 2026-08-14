Housing Finance Bank appoints Robert M. Kusiima Mugabe as Chief Operations Officer.

Kampala, Uganda: Housing Finance Bank has announced the appointment of Robert M. Kusiima Mugabe as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO), marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s continued journey towards operational excellence, innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centred growth.

Robert brings more than 18 years of extensive banking experience spanning operations, treasury, balance sheet management, enterprise growth, digital transformation, risk governance, and institutional performance. Throughout his career, he has built a strong reputation for driving efficiency, strengthening governance frameworks, and leading high-impact transformation initiatives that deliver sustainable business value.

A respected member of Housing Finance Bank’s Executive Team, Robert previously served as Head of Operations and, until recently, Acting Head of Treasury. In these roles, he provided strategic leadership across critical operational and treasury functions that have been instrumental in advancing the Bank’s performance, resilience, and transformation agenda.

Before joining Housing Finance Bank, Robert held several senior leadership positions within the banking industry, where he contributed significantly to operational excellence, enterprise growth, governance, and strategic transformation initiatives that enhanced institutional performance and customer experience.

Robert holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nicosia and a Bachelor of Development Studies from Gulu University. He is also professionally certified in Scrum, Six Sigma, Agile Project Management, DevOps, and Credit Management, reflecting his strong commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and operational excellence.

Speaking about his appointment, Robert said:

“Sustainable growth is built on strong systems, disciplined execution, and a shared commitment to serving customers better every day. Housing Finance Bank has built a strong foundation, and together, we will continue driving operational excellence, innovation, and efficiency to deliver greater value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

His appointment reflects Housing Finance Bank’s continued commitment to strengthening institutional resilience, advancing digital enablement, improving operational efficiency, and delivering consistently exceptional customer experiences through innovation and automation.

As the Bank continues to evolve in a dynamic financial services landscape, Robert’s leadership, expertise, and vision will play a pivotal role in accelerating Housing Finance Bank’s transformation agenda and reinforcing its position as Uganda’s leading provider of housing finance and inclusive banking solutions.