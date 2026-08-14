Gunmen attack Kyegegwa gov’t Prison, injure three officers and flee with two guns

Unknown assailants attacked Kyegegwa Government Prison in western Uganda in the early hours of Friday, August 14, 2026, injuring three Uganda Prisons Service officers and escaping with two firearms loaded with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition.

The attack occurred at about 1:00am when the assailants attempted to break into the government prison and attacked officers who were deployed as sentries during the night shift.

According to a statement issued by Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine Mayanja, the attackers managed to disarm the officers and fled with two guns.

“Two guns, registered as No. UG PRI 563615124 and No. UG Pol. 565828358, each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, were lost to the attackers,” Baine said.

The three officers injured in the attack have been identified as Sergeant Warder Kalisa Titus, Sergeant Wardress Nakuya Suzan Margret and Warder Odongo Joshua.

Baine said the officers were rushed to Kyegegwa General Hospital for medical treatment following the attack.

“The injured officers, No. 6972 Sergeant Warder Kalisa Titus, No. 11423 Sergeant Wardress Nakuya Suzan Margret and No. 12980 Warder Odongo Joshua, were rushed to Kyegegwa General Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Despite the assault on the prison staff and the loss of the firearms, the Uganda Prisons Service said no prisoner escaped from custody during the incident.

“No prisoner escaped during the attack,” Baine said.

The attack has commenced a security operation involving the Uganda Prisons Service and other security agencies as authorities work to establish the identity and motive of the assailants, while also tracing the stolen firearms.

Baine said sister security agencies were immediately called in and investigations had commenced.

“Sister security agencies were immediately called in and investigations are underway. Efforts to apprehend the assailants and recover the stolen guns are in full gear,” he said.

The incident raises security concerns around correctional facilities, particularly the vulnerability of prison personnel deployed on night duty and the potential consequences when firearms are taken from security officers.

The Uganda Prisons Service is mandated to provide safe and secure custody of prisoners, as well as their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. The Service has in recent months also stepped up efforts to strengthen professionalism, security and operational capacity among its personnel. Its official reports show continued investment in training, including specialised training for armory personnel.

The Kyegegwa incident comes as the prison service manages a heavily stretched correctional system. Its March 2026 statistics put the average prison population at 79,698 inmates against an approved capacity of 23,254, representing an occupancy rate of 342.7 percent.

However, there was no immediate indication that the latest attack was connected to any prisoner escape attempt, and the Prisons Service has specifically confirmed that all inmates remained in custody.

Authorities have intensified the search for the attackers and to recover the two firearms.

Baine appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could assist investigators in identifying and apprehending the suspects or recovering the stolen weapons.

“Uganda Prisons Service appeals to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the assailants or recovery of the guns to call toll-free 0800144144 or report to the nearest police station,” he said.

As investigations continue, security agencies are yet to disclose the number of attackers involved, how they reached the prison or whether any suspects have been arrested.