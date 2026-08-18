Museveni grants official burial to theatre icon Alex Mukulu

President Yoweri Museveni has granted an official burial to veteran Ugandan playwright, actor, director and musician Alex Edward Kabangala Mukulu, who died on August 15, 2026, aged 72.

The announcement was made by Milly Babalanda, the Minister for the Presidency, who said the government has directed that Mukulu be accorded a befitting send off in recognition of his contribution to Uganda, particularly the performing arts industry.

“Dear friends, I wish to inform you that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Gen. @KagutaMuseveni, has granted an official burial to the fallen statesman, Mr. Alex Edward Kabangala Mukulu,” Babalanda said.

She added that the National Organising Committee is already working with Mukulu’s family to finalise arrangements for the burial, which is scheduled for August 20, 2026, in Kijabijjo, Gayaza.

“Accordingly, the N.O.C is engaging with the bereaved family to organise a befitting send-off on August 20, 2026, in Kijabijjo, Gayaza,” Babalanda said.

Babalanda, who serves as Uganda’s Minister for the Presidency and is responsible for coordinating matters relating to the Presidency and State House, described Mukulu’s death as a loss to his family, colleagues in the arts and the country at large.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends, colleagues in the Performing Arts Industry, and Ugandans at large. May the soul of Alex Mukulu rest in eternal peace,” she said.

Mukulu died on Saturday, August 15, bringing to an end a career spanning more than four decades and one that established him as one of Uganda’s most distinctive voices in theatre and creative arts. His death at 72 triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, cultural figures and members of the entertainment industry.

Born in 1954 in Misebe, Ssingo County, Mukulu was the son of Paulo Kayizi Lugaizi and Victoria Ndagire. He attended Kololo Secondary School before studying Film and Drama at Makerere University, where he developed the skills that would later make him a prominent figure on Uganda’s theatre scene.

His professional theatre journey dates back to the 1970s, with his first play, Muzukulu wa Kabangala, produced in 1977. Over the years, he became known for productions that went beyond entertainment, using theatre to examine Uganda’s history, politics, culture and social challenges.

Among his most celebrated works was 30 Years of Bananas, first staged in the early 1990s. The production became a landmark in Ugandan theatre for its satirical examination of the country’s political history since independence and its invitation to audiences to reflect on Uganda’s progress and challenges.

Mukulu also left his mark on major national and international cultural events. His production Journey to Self-Realization was performed at the opening ceremony of the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kampala, exposing his work to an international audience.

After spending about 17 years away from the stage, Mukulu returned in 2024 with Kulunkalu ne Kulumbisi: Yellow City vs Red Ghetto, an African adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The production blended theatre, music, dance and satire while addressing contemporary Ugandan political and social realities.

The play was staged at the Uganda National Cultural Centre from March 29 to April 21, 2024, with Mukulu taking on the role of storyteller and director. He said he offered the production free of charge because he wanted to help revive theatre and encourage Ugandans to return to the stage as a space for reflection and social engagement.

Mukulu was widely regarded as a perfectionist who insisted that theatre should not merely entertain but should challenge audiences to think about society. His work earned him a reputation as one of the most influential figures in Uganda’s performing arts, with his contribution extending to acting, directing, writing and music.

His final years remained dedicated to the arts, with his 2024 return demonstrating his continued commitment to using theatre to tell Uganda’s story and engage with the country’s contemporary realities.

Mukulu was a prominent Ugandan whose contribution to national life has been recognised through state-supported funeral arrangements.

Mukulu leaves behind a legacy that stretches from the theatre stages of the 1970s to major national events and modern productions, with his work continuing to influence Uganda’s creative industry.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 20, 2026, with government and the performing arts fraternity expected to join his family and friends in paying their final respects.