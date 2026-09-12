Vice President Alupo arrives in India ahead of 18th BRICS Summit

Uganda’s Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo has arrived in New Delhi, India, ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit where she will represent President Yoweri Museveni at the high-level meeting scheduled for September 12 and 13.

Alupo was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport by India’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, as Uganda prepares to participate in discussions bringing together BRICS member states and partner countries.

The Vice President is accompanied by the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Diana Mutasingwa, and other senior government officials.

Alupo is expected to deliver President Museveni’s message to the summit, with Uganda seeking to use its participation to strengthen trade, investment and strategic economic cooperation with BRICS member states and other partner countries.

Uganda is among the 10 countries admitted to the BRICS partner country framework, giving Kampala an opportunity to participate in engagements of the expanded grouping without being a full member.

Alupo’s participation comes at a time when Uganda is seeking to expand its economic relations with emerging economies and attract more investment into the country. Her presence at the summit is expected to provide an opportunity for Uganda to promote its interests in trade, investment, technology, infrastructure and other areas of economic cooperation.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under the country’s 2026 BRICS Chairship.

India’s chairship is guided by the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” with development, sustainability and innovation among the key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for cooperation among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in international institutions.

The grouping’s agenda covers a wide range of areas, including economic development, finance, trade, technology, energy, climate action and people-to-people exchanges.

The current BRICS grouping comprises 11 full members, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Collectively, the BRICS members account for about 49.5 percent of the world’s population, 40 percent of global GDP and 26 percent of global trade, underscoring the growing economic weight of the grouping.

The expansion of BRICS has created a wider platform for cooperation between its full members and partner countries, particularly in areas of development, trade, investment, technology and financial cooperation.

For Uganda, participation in the BRICS partnership framework provides an opportunity to deepen relations with some of the world’s largest emerging economies and explore new markets for Ugandan goods and services.

The summit comes at a time when the global economy is facing increasing pressure from geopolitical tensions, technological disruption, climate change, resource constraints and changes in international trade.

India’s 2026 Chairship is therefore seeking to strengthen cooperation among the expanded BRICS membership while building consensus on issues affecting developing countries.

The expanded grouping is also expected to discuss cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, climate action, technology, energy security and financial resilience, as well as reforms in global institutions.

For India, the chairship is focused on turning the expanded representation of BRICS into practical cooperation and tangible outcomes while strengthening existing mechanisms and building consensus among members with different economic and political interests.

Alupo’s attendance gives Uganda an opportunity to put its economic interests before a grouping that represents a substantial share of the global economy and population.

As she represents President Museveni at the summit, Uganda will use the engagement to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with BRICS members and partner nations while positioning the country for greater opportunities in trade, investment and development cooperation.