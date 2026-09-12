Gen Muhoozi designates Sudhir as PLU membership reaches 300

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has handed businessman Sudhir Ruparelia Patriotic Officer Number 198 in the new appointments that have pushed the Patriotic League of Uganda’s official membership to the 300 mark.

The appointments, announced by PLU General Secretary Twalla Fadil, cover Patriotic Officer numbers 183 to 300 and bring into the movement ministers, Members of Parliament, business leaders, religious figures, retired military officers and cultural influencers from across Uganda.

Former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya received Patriotic Officer Number 300, while businessman Godfrey Kirumira was assigned Number 199, placing him immediately after Sudhir on the register.

“We congratulate all the newly appointed Patriotic Officers and urge them to serve with diligence, loyalty and unwavering commitment to PLU and our Motherland,” Fadil said.

Sudhir’s appointment comes after months of close public ties with Muhoozi, a relationship that has steadily grown from public appearances to open political support for the First Son’s movement.

Sudhir recently declared his support for the PLU chairman ahead of the 2031 presidential race which revealed his true commitment and trust for Muhoozi.

Muhoozi welcomed the endorsement with an unusually personal message, publicly thanking Sudhir alongside businessman Godfrey Kirumira for standing with him.

“I thank my big brothers Kirumira and Sudhir for their support,” Muhoozi said.

The public exchange reinforced a relationship that has become more visible as PLU expands its influence across the country.

Sudhir has since become a familiar face at activities associated with Muhoozi and PLU, with his businesses and initiatives increasingly intersecting with events attended by the movement’s supporters and leaders.

The relationship between the two men also carries a deeply personal dimension through Muhoozi’s friendship with Sudhir’s late son, Rajiv Ruparelia.

Rajiv, the former Managing Director of Ruparelia Group, died in a road crash at Busabala Flyover on May 3, 2025, a tragedy that shocked Uganda’s business community and prompted tributes from across the country.

Muhoozi was among the important people who mourned Rajiv, remembering him as a patriotic young Ugandan whose ambition and leadership had earned him respect among business and political leaders alike.

Those close ties have remained evident in Muhoozi’s continued public warmth toward Sudhir, with their relationship increasingly becoming one of the defining connections between PLU and Uganda’s influential business community.

Beyond Sudhir’s appointment, the list reflects PLU’s continued drive to attract influential figures from politics, business and community leadership as the organisation strengthens its national structures.

Among those appointed are State Minister Amos Lugoloobi, Faith Mercy Lakisa, Peninah Busingye, Yorke Odria Alioni, Molly Kamukama, John Bosco Kariisa, Moses Mushabe, Prophet Vincent Museveni, Eric Muhangi and Musa Ecweru, alongside dozens of other leaders from different regions of the country.

The appointments raise the Patriotic Officer register to 300 to make Muhoozi’s movement continue expanding its organisational network and political presence across the country.