Tycoon Sudhir endorses Gen Muhoozi for 2031 president

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has fully endorsed Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

as Uganda’s next President in 2031, handing the Patriotic League of Uganda one of its biggest endorsements yet from the country’s business elite.

The endorsement was announced by the PLU administration, which described Ruparelia’s decision as a powerful vote of confidence in Muhoozi’s leadership and vision as the movement intensifies its nationwide mobilisation ahead of the 2031 elections.

PLU added, “Thank you Mr Sudhir Ruparelia for joining our cause and endorsing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the next President of Uganda.”

PLU said Ruparelia’s backing reflects more confidence in Muhoozi’s vision of building a stronger, more prosperous and patriotic Uganda.

“Your support is a powerful expression of confidence in his leadership, vision and commitment to the future of our country.”

Ruparelia’s endorsement is significant not only because of his status as Uganda’s wealthiest businessman but also because it crowns years of visible support for Muhoozi’s public engagements.

The chairman of the Ruparelia Group, whose investments span hospitality, education, real estate, insurance, broadcasting and several other sectors, has repeatedly associated himself with Muhoozi’s initiatives long before the latest endorsement.

Earlier this year, Ruparelia became one of the biggest private sector backers of Muhoozi’s Run for Hope campaign after contributing Shs100 million through the Ruparelia Foundation and personally taking part in the charity run at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds alongside thousands of participants, senior government officials and business leaders.

Unlike many corporate donors who choose to stay behind the scenes, Sudhir completed the run in sports gear, an appearance that attracted widespread attention and reinforced his public support for Muhoozi’s initiatives.

His relationship with Muhoozi has also been evident at several other high profile events, including birthday celebrations and national gatherings where the two have shared public platforms, while Speke Resort Munyonyo, one of the Ruparelia Group’s flagship properties, has frequently hosted major government and national events attended by Muhoozi.

Beyond Sudhir himself, Muhoozi also enjoyed a warm relationship with the late Rajiv Ruparelia, Sudhir’s only son and the former Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, whose sudden death in a road crash in May 2025 shocked the country.

Rajiv, who was widely admired for his passion for motorsport and business was often seen interacting with Muhoozi at public events and charity activities. Following his death, Muhoozi joined thousands of Ugandans in mourning the youthful businessman, paying tribute to him as a close friend whose energy and patriotism had inspired many young people.

The endorsement comes as PLU accelerates preparations for Muhoozi’s anticipated 2031 presidential bid after launching a nationwide campaign to collect endorsements across Uganda’s 146 districts, with supporters tasked to mobilise millions of signatures in support of his candidacy.

Sudhir’s declaration reveals PLU has secured one of the most prominent endorsements from Uganda’s business community, further strengthening Muhoozi’s political network as attention increasingly shifts towards the country’s next presidential cycle.