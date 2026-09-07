Tanzania President’s husband Hafidh Ameir Hassan dies after heart illness

Tanzania has been thrown into mourning following the death of First Gentleman Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who passed away on Monday while receiving treatment for a heart condition at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar.

The announcement was made by Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi, who said Ameir died at about 8:00am local time after battling heart complications. He added that burial preparations had immediately begun in Kizimkazi, the family’s ancestral village on Zanzibar’s southern coast, where the late First Gentleman will be laid to rest.

The death marks a deeply personal loss for President Samia, whose rise to become Tanzania’s first female Head of State was accompanied by a husband who deliberately chose to remain away from the political spotlight, making only occasional appearances at official functions throughout her presidency.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan, an agricultural scholar by profession, became Tanzania’s first First Gentleman in March 2021 after President Samia assumed office following the death of former President John Magufuli. Despite holding one of the country’s most prominent ceremonial positions, he maintained a remarkably low public profile and continued to be known more for his academic background than political involvement.

His relationship with President Samia stretched back nearly five decades. The couple married in 1978, long before she embarked on a political career that would eventually take her from Zanzibar’s local politics to the presidency of the United Republic of Tanzania. Together they built a family of four children, including their daughter Wanu Hafidh Ameir, who currently serves in Zanzibar’s House of Representatives.

Condolence messages quickly poured in from across East Africa, with regional leaders paying tribute to the late First Gentleman and expressing solidarity with President Samia and her family.

Kenyan President William Ruto described the news as heartbreaking, saying the loss extended beyond the First Family to the entire Tanzanian nation.

He added, “President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son.”

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also conveyed his sympathies, saying Zambia stood alongside Tanzania during the difficult period of mourning. Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye similarly offered prayers for President Samia and her family, asking God to grant the late First Gentleman eternal rest and give his loved ones strength during the painful loss.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan’s passing brings to an end the life of a man who, despite occupying one of Tanzania’s highest-profile ceremonial roles, remained a private figure whose greatest legacy was the quiet support he offered President Samia throughout her historic journey to the country’s highest office.