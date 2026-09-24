Moses Matovu killed after leaving alleged girlfriend’s home- Police

Police have revealed that the killing of veteran musician and Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu came after a confrontation involving a woman who was allegedly in a relationship with both the deceased and another man.

Matovu, 77, died on Thursday, September 24, 2026, after he was attacked in the Kibuli area of Kampala at about 5:30am. He was rushed to Kibuli Hospital by a boda boda rider but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, preliminary investigations indicate that Matovu had gone to the residence of his girlfriend before the confrontation.

“At approximately 5:30 a.m., the deceased went to the residence of his girlfriend. It is alleged that as he and the lady were leaving the residence, they were confronted by a male suspect who is also alleged to have previously been in a relationship with the same lady,” Kawala said.

Police said the woman, identified as Rose Tumusime, was arrested following the incident and remains in custody as detectives work to establish exactly what happened.

“Following the arrest of the female who was in the company of the deceased, preliminary information indicates that the incident may have arisen from a physical altercation. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and subsequent death are yet to be fully established,” Kawala said.

The police account comes hours after Eagle Online reporter revealed a new account from Paul, a boda boda rider who helped rush Matovu to Kibuli Hospital after the attack.

Paul said he was around Kibuli when Matovu left with Rose Tumusime, before another man allegedly followed them and confronted the musician.

“I was around Kibuli when Matovu left with Rose Tumusime. He arrived angry, punched and shattered one of the windows, then went after Matovu. He caught him and beat him badly,”Paul said.

Paul said Matovu was seriously injured during the attack and was later taken to Kibuli Hospital for treatment. The veteran musician, however, died from the injuries.

His account provides a new line of inquiry for investigators as police seek to establish whether the confrontation described by the witness is the same incident referred to in their preliminary findings.

Police said the male suspect has since been positively identified but fled the scene after the attack.

“The male suspect has been positively identified and is believed to have fled the scene. Police are actively pursuing him to facilitate his arrest and assist in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident,”Kawala said.

The police spokesperson said investigators were still verifying the different accounts surrounding the incident and cautioned against treating preliminary information as the final version of events.

“Investigators are continuing to verify the various accounts surrounding the incident, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,”she said.

Kawala called on members of the public to remain calm as detectives continue with the investigation and efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“We assure the public that all necessary steps are being taken to apprehend the suspect and establish the facts of the matter,” she said.

Matovu was one of Uganda’s most recognised musicians and a long-serving member and leader of Afrigo Band. He was a composer, arranger, saxophonist, flutist and vocalist, and was respected within the band for his discipline and contribution to its music.

Born on June 19, 1949, Matovu became one of the key figures in Afrigo Band and spent decades contributing to Uganda’s live music scene. His death has since drawn condolences from colleagues, friends and fans.

Kawala said police extended their condolences to Matovu’s family, friends, colleagues and fans as investigations into his death continue.