Gov’t launches free dog and cat vaccination campaign after 190 rabies deaths

Uganda has recorded 190 human deaths from rabies and 67,393 suspected animal bite cases between 2022 and 2025,

The issue has prompted the government to launch a nationwide campaign of free dog and cat vaccinations as it pushes to eliminate dog mediated human rabies deaths by 2030.

This was announced by Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Animal Industry at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, ahead of the national commemoration of World Rabies Day 2026 in Luwero District.

The campaign is being held under the theme “Stronger Together”, which calls for joint action by the animal health, human health and environmental sectors, local governments, schools, development partners and communities to defeat the disease.

Ministry of Agriculture

Rwamirama said rabies remains one of Uganda’s most dangerous but preventable diseases, with dogs continuing to be the principal source of human infections while children remain the most vulnerable because of their frequent interaction with dogs.

“Rabies is a fatal viral disease affecting both animals and humans. In Uganda, dogs remain the principal source of human exposure,” Rwamirama said.

He warned that once clinical signs appear, rabies is almost always fatal, making prevention the country’s strongest defence against the disease.

“Vaccination of dogs and cats, prompt and thorough washing of bite wounds, rapid medical assessment and timely access to appropriate post exposure prophylaxis are central to preventing human deaths,” Rwamirama said.

According to the ministry, 36 animal samples tested positive for rabies at the National Animal Disease Diagnostics and Epidemiology Centre between 2021 and 2025, although officials believe the true burden is much higher because many community cases go unreported.

Rwamirama said the impact of rabies extends beyond the loss of lives, with government spending heavily on anti rabies vaccines while affected households shoulder treatment costs, transport expenses, livestock losses and reduced productivity.

“Preventing infection in animals, particularly through sustained vaccination of dogs, is therefore both a public health and an economic priority,” Rwamirama said.

He noted that rabies has been reported across Eastern, Central, Western and Northern Uganda, demonstrating that controlling the disease requires coordinated surveillance and response beyond individual district boundaries because of animal movement, roaming dog populations and uneven vaccination coverage.

Rwamirama said suspected cases should be reported immediately to veterinary authorities to enable laboratory diagnosis, public health referrals and rapid response measures.

He said the government continues to implement a One Health approach that brings together veterinary, public health and environmental authorities to strengthen rabies prevention and control across the country.

Ministry of Agriculture

The strategy includes mass vaccination of dogs and cats in hotspot areas, provision of human anti rabies vaccines through health facilities, laboratory diagnosis through NADDEC, public awareness campaigns on responsible pet ownership, stronger surveillance systems and implementation of the National Rabies Elimination Strategy 2025 to 2030.

“The theme ‘Stronger Together’ reminds us that rabies cannot be eliminated by one sector acting alone,” Rwamirama said.

He explained that the national strategy also prioritises protecting frontline veterinary and health workers exposed to the disease, strengthening data systems, increasing advocacy and mobilising resources to achieve high vaccination coverage among dog populations.

Rwamirama urged Ugandans to treat every animal bite as a medical emergency.

“Do not delay seeking medical care while waiting to observe the animal,” he said.

He advised victims to immediately wash bite wounds thoroughly with clean running water and soap for at least 10 to 15 minutes before seeking urgent medical attention and reporting the incident to veterinary authorities.

The minister announced that this year’s national World Rabies Week activities are taking place in Luwero District from September 21 to 26, with the main commemoration scheduled for September 26 at Kasana Kosovo.

The week long campaign includes free mass vaccination of dogs and cats, community education through radio and television programmes, dissemination of rabies information through print, digital and social media, spaying and castration of pets, school outreach programmes and community service activities involving veterinary students from Makerere University.

“I particularly encourage the people of Luwero District to participate fully in the activities organised during World Rabies Week, including the free vaccination and pet population management activities at Kasana Luwero,” Rwamirama said.

During the same briefing, Rwamirama updated the country on the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccination Cost Recovery Scheme, describing it as another major animal health intervention aimed at protecting Uganda’s livestock industry.

Published By UPPC

He said recurrent outbreaks continue to reduce livestock productivity, disrupt trade through quarantines and movement restrictions and limit access to domestic, regional and international markets.

Under the scheme, livestock farmers contribute towards replacing the cost of vaccines while the government continues to finance vaccine procurement, cold chain infrastructure, distribution, surveillance, field coordination and technical oversight.

“I am pleased to report that implementation of the Scheme is steadily gaining momentum,” Rwamirama said.

According to the ministry, about 72,452 livestock farmers have so far been registered on the cost recovery system, with vaccination now underway in more than 130 districts across Uganda.

Rwamirama acknowledged that uptake remains uneven in some districts and urged livestock farmers who have not yet registered to work closely with veterinary authorities and present eligible animals for vaccination.

“Our objective is to progressively achieve and sustain high vaccination coverage, reduce recurrent FMD outbreaks, minimise quarantines and movement restrictions, protect livestock dependent livelihoods and improve Uganda’s access to lucrative livestock and livestock product markets,” Rwamirama said.

He said the government remains committed to strengthening the prevention and control of rabies, Foot and Mouth Disease and other priority animal diseases to protect public health, livestock production, household incomes and Uganda’s economic development.