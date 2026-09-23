Museveni to engage Kenya, Tanzania on single visa arrangement during AFCON tournament

President Museveni has revealed that he will engage his counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania on a proposed single visa arrangement for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as Uganda races to complete key infrastructure projects ahead of the historic tournament that East Africa will host for the first time.

Museveni made the commitment after meeting Confederation of African Football (CAF) Secretary General Samson Adamu and the National AFCON Task Force led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at State House Entebbe, where he received an update on Uganda’s preparations to co host the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

“I directed the relevant institutions to move faster, particularly on infrastructure, training grounds, roads, airport facilities and accommodation in the upcountry host cities. We must be ready on time and to the required standards,” Museveni said.

The President added that he would personally pursue discussions with the leaders of Kenya and Tanzania to ease cross border movement for football fans, players, officials and tourists during the month long championship.

“I will also engage my counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania on the proposed single visa arrangement to ease movement during the tournament,” he said.

The proposed arrangement would allow visitors attending AFCON to move more easily across the three host countries, reflecting the regional integration spirit behind the “Pamoja” bid that won the hosting rights from CAF in 2023.

AFCON 2027 will run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, featuring 24 national teams and becoming the first Africa Cup of Nations to be jointly hosted by three countries. It will also mark the return of the tournament to the CECAFA region for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the competition in 1976.

Uganda’s preparations have entered a critical phase as government accelerates investments in stadiums, transport networks, hospitality facilities and security infrastructure to meet CAF requirements.

The country’s biggest investment has been the construction of Hoima City Stadium, a 20,000 seat facility completed at a cost of about Shs484 billion. The stadium was built specifically for AFCON and includes modern hospitality suites, training facilities and FIFA compliant infrastructure.

Government is also completing Akii Bua Stadium in Lira, another 20,000 seat venue valued at approximately Shs470 billion, while

Mandela National Stadium

remains part of Uganda’s tournament infrastructure following extensive renovations.

Combined, the Hoima and Akii Bua projects alone represent investments of nearly Shs954 billion, underscoring Uganda’s largest ever commitment to football infrastructure.

The investments extend beyond stadiums. Museveni’s latest directive places equal emphasis on upgrading roads serving host cities, improving airport facilities, expanding accommodation capacity and ensuring training grounds meet CAF standards before inspection deadlines.

Uganda has identified Kampala and Hoima as its principal host cities, with training facilities including Nakivubo Stadium, Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku and St Mary’s Stadium Kitende expected to support tournament operations.

The broader regional investment is even larger as Kenya and Tanzania undertake major infrastructure projects of their own.

Kenya is constructing the new 60,000 seat Talanta Sports City while renovating Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre. Tanzania has expanded Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and built the Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha as part of its AFCON preparations.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe recently reaffirmed confidence that the three East African nations will successfully deliver the tournament, although he acknowledged that work must accelerate to meet remaining deadlines.

“There will always be challenges and areas that require improvement, but we have to believe in ourselves as East Africans and Africans that we will work together and meet those deadlines,” Motsepe said.

CAF Secretary General Samson Adamu’s meeting with Museveni and the National AFCON Task Force forms part of ongoing coordination between the continental football body and the three host governments as they prepare to welcome thousands of players, officials and supporters from across Africa and beyond.

The proposed single visa arrangement is meant to ease movement across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania more seamlessly during tournament events.