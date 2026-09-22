URC to clear railway encroachers under Shs1.1t rehabilitation project

Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has announced clean-up and rehabilitation of its railway corridors and promised to remove encroachers, fence built-up sections, acquire new locomotives and introduce modern passenger trains under a government-backed project worth about Shs1.1 trillion.

The announcement followed the circulation of a video showing one of URC’s ageing Class 73 locomotives operating through a heavily encroached section of the railway reserve, a situation the corporation acknowledged as unacceptable.

URC said funding from the Government of Uganda and the African Development Bank has enabled it to begin implementing a major programme targeting the railway corridors and rolling stock.

“That video of our 73 Class loco was bad. The sight, terrible. However, this will not be for long,” URC said.

The corporation said the first phase will involve removing all settlers from its land along the Kampala-Kyengera railway corridor, including the section where the locomotive was filmed, as well as the Kampala-Port Bell and Kampala-Namanve-Mukono-Jinja-Malaba corridors.

“When all is done, these sections are going to be clear of all settlement,” URC said.

URC said the removal of encroachers will be followed by cleaning and greening of the railway corridors, particularly in built-up areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja.

The corporation also said it will deal with garbage dumping and cattle that roam along the railway reserve and interfere with train operations.

“There will be zero garbage along the corridor. Cattle roaming and interrupting train movements will be dealt with fully,” URC said.

The railway reserve in built-up areas will also be fenced to prevent further encroachment and protect railway infrastructure.

URC said it has, however, decided against relying on conventional metallic fencing because of the risk of theft.

“Experience has shown that anything metallic used in fencing is stolen in the country. We are taking a different route to mitigate this,” the corporation said.

The corporation also acknowledged concerns about its ageing locomotives and passenger trains, saying the rehabilitation programme will support the acquisition of new rolling stock.

“On the locos, yes they are old. New locos are coming. The procurement process is ongoing,” URC said.

The corporation is expected to acquire new diesel-electric locomotives as part of the railway rehabilitation programme, aimed at improving freight and passenger services along Uganda’s railway network.

URC also confirmed plans to acquire at least two Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) to modernise passenger services.

“The passenger train is old. Yes, very true. The funds are also going towards acquiring at least two DMUs,” URC said.

Beyond the DMUs, URC said plans are also underway to introduce Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), with funding partners already identified.

“With the DMUs, we also plan to have EMUs procured and deployed. The funders have been identified,” the corporation said.

The rehabilitation programme is expected to improve railway operations along the Northern Corridor, particularly the route connecting Kampala to Malaba, while also improving commuter services and reducing pressure on Uganda’s road network.

URC’s plans come as the Government continues investing in railway infrastructure as part of efforts to increase the movement of cargo and passengers by rail and improve the efficiency of Uganda’s transport system.