Uganda, Germany to revive Parliamentary Studies Institute to improve legislative performance

Uganda and Germany are working to revive the Institute for Parliamentary Studies as part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff and improve legislative performance.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Speaker of Parliament Oboth Oboth and the German Ambassador to Uganda, who highlighted opportunities for renewed cooperation between the two parliaments in training, research, human rights and institutional development.

The revival of the Institute is expected to provide a structured platform for training MPs and parliamentary staff, promoting professional development, comparative learning and the adoption of best practices in legislative work.

“The Institute for Parliamentary Studies is being revived as Uganda’s dedicated centre for training, research and policy support for Members of Parliament and staff,” Parliament said.

The two sides agreed that reestablishing the Institute through a structured memorandum of understanding with the German Parliament would open a new phase in Uganda-Germany parliamentary cooperation.

The proposed partnership will focus on strengthening parliamentary institutions, enhancing the skills of legislators and staff and supporting the two countries’ shared strategic interests.

The German Ambassador also noted that an active parliamentary group on Eastern Africa in the German Bundestag had planned visits focusing on humanitarian assistance and human rights.

She said the planned visits, which had earlier been postponed because of Ebola, are expected to be rescheduled.

The Ambassador further highlighted scholarship and internship opportunities available to African countries, including a programme under which a Ugandan participant is expected to undertake an internship at a German institution.

Speaker Oboth welcomed the proposed cooperation and thanked the Ambassador for taking the initiative, saying Parliament was open to further discussions on strengthening the partnership.

The Institute for Parliamentary Studies traces its roots to 2012, when the Parliamentary Commission established a mechanism for specialised, in-house training on the workings of Parliament.

The Institute was later suspended in 2021, but Parliament is now seeking to revive it as a dedicated institution for capacity building, research and policy support.

Through international partnerships, including the proposed cooperation with the German Parliament, the revived Institute will facilitate professional training, comparative parliamentary learning and research aimed at improving the effectiveness of Uganda’s legislative institution.