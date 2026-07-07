MPs to elect backbench commissioners, Pan-African parliament representatives

Kampala, Uganda —Members of Parliament are set to begin internal elections to choose Backbench Commissioners to the Parliamentary Commission and Uganda’s representatives to the Pan-African Parliament, as the 12th Parliament continues to complete key leadership structures.

The elections will be conducted within the framework of the Parliament of Uganda, which is currently in the early phase of its new term following the swearing-in of MPs elected in the 2026 general elections.

Backbench Commissioners form part of the Parliamentary Commission, the top administrative organ of the House responsible for overseeing Parliament’s budget, staff welfare, facilities management, and institutional administration. The Commission also includes the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of Government Business, Leader of the Opposition, and the Minister of Finance, alongside elected backbench MPs.

The upcoming vote is expected to fill remaining positions reserved for backbench legislators, which are crucial in influencing how Parliament manages its internal operations and financial priorities.

In parallel, MPs will also elect Uganda’s delegation to the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the legislative arm of the African Union based in Midrand, South Africa. The PAP serves as a consultative body aimed at promoting democracy, integration, and cooperation among African states.

Uganda’s delegation to the continental body is drawn from sitting Members of Parliament and is expected to represent the country in discussions on governance, human rights, trade, and regional development.

The elections come at a time when Parliament is also finalizing committee structures and administrative appointments for the new term, following the inauguration of a House composed of both new and returning legislators.

Analysts say the outcome of the internal vote will shape not only the administration of Parliament but also Uganda’s influence in regional legislative affairs under the African Union framework.

Voting is expected to take place under established parliamentary procedures, with results anticipated shortly after the conclusion of the exercise.