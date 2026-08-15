Who is Dr Deo Arinaitwe Rugyendo? Veteran journalist takes key role at parliament

Kampala, Uganda — August 15, 2026-Veteran Ugandan journalist and media entrepreneur Dr Arinaitwe Deo Rugyendo has taken on a new role at the centre of Uganda’s parliamentary communication after being appointed Principal Press Secretary to Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth.

The appointment puts a journalist with more than two decades of experience in newsrooms, media entrepreneurship, academia, research communication, and sports administration in charge of the Speaker’s media relations and public messaging.

Rugyendo replaces Joseph Sabiti.

His appointment was reported on August 15, 2026, shortly after he completed his PhD in Journalism and Communication at Makerere University.

From Daily Monitor reporter to media entrepreneur

Rugyendo’s journey in journalism started at Daily Monitor, where he worked as a reporter and later rose through newsroom positions.

His early career included reporting major national stories, including the 2000 Kanungu tragedy.

In 2001, he became part of the team that founded Red Pepper, a newspaper that grew into one of Uganda’s most recognisable tabloids.

The experience gave Rugyendo a front-row view of Uganda’s changing media industry and helped shape his later career as a media entrepreneur and communications scholar.

He subsequently worked in different editorial, management, marketing, and digital media roles.

Building ResearchFinds

Rugyendo later expanded his work beyond traditional journalism.

He founded ResearchFinds News, a platform that focuses on research communication, policy analysis, and turning academic research into stories that can be understood by the wider public.

The platform also supports research dissemination, graduate mentorship, research methods training, and academic forums.

This work has placed him at the intersection of journalism and academia, particularly at a time when universities and research institutions are seeking better ways of communicating their findings to the public.

A career in academia

Rugyendo is also an academic.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, and a master’s degree in Marketing from Salford University/Robert Kennedy College.

In 2026, he completed a PhD in Journalism and Communication at Makerere University.

His doctoral research examined Uganda’s transition from print newspapers to digital editions and the political economy surrounding the emergence and adoption of ePapers.

He graduated during Makerere University’s 76th graduation ceremony in February 2026.

Taking STEM to children

Rugyendo’s interests have not been limited to journalism and communication.

He founded e2 Young Engineers Uganda, an initiative that promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics among young people.

The programme uses practical learning to introduce children to engineering, coding, robotics, problem-solving and innovation.

His involvement in STEM education reflects another part of his career: using education and technology to prepare young people for a changing economy.

Leadership beyond the newsroom

Rugyendo has also held leadership positions in business and sports.

He has served as chairman of the Uganda Premier League Board and has previously held leadership responsibilities in football administration.

He has also served as chairman of the Jada Coffee board.

These roles have broadened his experience beyond journalism and given him exposure to corporate governance, sports management and institutional leadership.

Recognition

Rugyendo has received recognition for his leadership and professional work.

He was selected as an Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow in 2012 and received the Crans Montana Future Leaders’ Award in 2013.

He was also recognised with the African Young Social and Development Entrepreneur Award in 2017.

The Speaker’s communications office

His appointment now takes him into one of the country’s most politically visible communications roles.

Speaker Oboth-Oboth was elected to lead Uganda’s 12th Parliament in May 2026. His office requires communication of parliamentary activities, leadership programmes, public engagements and the Speaker’s position on national issues.

Rugyendo’s background in journalism, research, digital media and institutional leadership gives him experience across several of those areas.

In his message after the appointment, he pledged diligence, hard work, focus and loyalty to the Speaker and promised to work with both traditional and online media.

He also spoke of building an Office of the Speaker based on transparency, integrity and teamwork.

From the newsroom to Parliament

Rugyendo’s latest appointment represents a significant shift in his career.

He began as a reporter covering national events, moved into newspaper management and entrepreneurship, ventured into research communication and STEM education, pursued an academic career and took on leadership positions in sports and business.

Now, he is moving from reporting and analysing public affairs to helping one of Uganda’s top constitutional offices communicate with the public.

For a journalist who has spent much of his career observing Uganda’s institutions from the newsroom, the Speaker’s office gives Rugyendo a new vantage point — this time from inside one of the country’s most important centres of public communication.