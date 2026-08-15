18 UPDF Generals to retire on Thursday

Nineteen senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) General Officers, including former Chief of Defence Forces Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, are set to retire next Thursday, August 20, 2026, bringing to a close their long careers in the country’s armed forces.

The retirement ceremony will be held at State House Entebbe and will be presided over by President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to the UPDF, the ceremony will formally conclude the August 2026 retirement exercise, in which a total of 1,817 officers and militants are being retired from the force.

The group comprises 19 General Officers, 229 Senior Officers, 205 Junior Officers and 1,364 militants.

Among the most senior officers due to retire is Gen Katumba Wamala, who has served in several senior positions in the military and government. His retirement marks the end of a lengthy military career spanning decades of service in Uganda’s armed forces.

Other General Officers on the retirement list are Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, Lt Gen Charles Angina, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, Maj Gen Geofrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita-Gowa and Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda.

The list further includes Brig Gen Edson Muhanguzi, Brig Gen Sam Omara, Brig Gen Fred Zakye, Brig Gen Fred Rugadya Akiiki, Brig Gen Mike Samuel Kisame, Brig Gen Patrick Mwesigye and Brig Gen Stephen Tumwesigye Kashure.

Completing the list are Brig Gen Simon Nicholas Ocan, Brig Gen Metland K Bitumbika, Brig Gen Charles Bakahumura, Brig Gen Charles Asiimwe Kahangire and Brig Gen Cyril Mawa Muhindo.

The UPDF said the retirement exercise is part of its established system for honourably releasing personnel who have completed their service, while recognising their contribution to the country.

“The retirement of the General Officers will formally close the noble send off exercise, with a total of 1,817 officers and militants retired in August 2026,” said Col Chris Magezi, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF.

The Senior Officers, Junior Officers and militants have already been retired during ceremonies held this week at the Joint Services Headquarters in Mbuya, as well as at respective service and division headquarters across the country.

The UPDF said the retirees leave the institution after years of service dedicated to defending Uganda’s sovereignty and contributing to regional security and peace.

“The UPDF acknowledges and appreciates the distinguished and dedicated service of the officers and militants, who have dedicated their careers to safeguarding Uganda’s sovereignty, contributing to regional peace, and upholding the values of discipline, patriotism, and Pan-Africanism,” Magezi said.

The military described the retirement as an honourable conclusion to the careers of the servicemen and women, while also marking the beginning of new opportunities outside active military service.

“Their retirement marks an honourable conclusion to years of service and the beginning of new and productive chapters in their lives,” the UPDF said.

The institution also pledged to continue handling the retirement of its personnel in a dignified and transparent manner, in recognition of the sacrifices and commitment made by those who have served in the military.

“The institution remains committed to a dignified and transparent retirement process, reflecting respect and admiration for the men and women who have served the nation with loyalty and courage,” Magezi said.

The retirement of the 19 General Officers comes as the UPDF continues to renew its leadership and personnel structures, with the departing officers leaving behind years of experience accumulated through service in Uganda and, in some cases, regional and international security engagements.

The August retirement exercise therefore represents one of the UPDF’s largest annual transition processes, affecting personnel across different ranks while formally recognising their contribution to the defence and security of the country.