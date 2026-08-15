Alex Mukulu, Uganda’s veteran theatre voice, dies at 72

Kampala — 15 August 2026

Uganda’s creative industry is mourning veteran playwright and theatre practitioner Alex Mukulu, who has died at the age of 72.

Mukulu, a playwright, actor and filmmaker, was reported dead on Saturday by Ugandan media outlets, including New Vision and CTV Uganda.

The cause of death and circumstances surrounding his passing had not been publicly confirmed by press time.

Born in 1954 in Misebe, Ssingo County in Buganda, Mukulu studied film and drama at Makerere University after completing his secondary education at Kololo Secondary School.

He went on to build a career spanning more than four decades, becoming recognised as one of the leading figures in Uganda’s protest theatre.

His productions often explored politics, social inequality, cultural identity and the challenges facing Ugandan society.

Mukulu’s best-known works include Wounds of Africa (1988), 30 Years of Bananas (1991), Excuse Me Mzungu (1992) and The Guest of Honour (1994).

His play Journey to Self-Realization was performed during the opening ceremony of the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kampala.

He also produced Muzukulu wa Kabangala, I Killed the Archbishop, A Good Muganda Case and The People’s President.

After years away from the stage, Mukulu made a return in 2024 with Kulunkalu ne Kulumbisi, an African adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The play, staged at the National Theatre in Kampala, explored conflict, division and unity.

His death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from people in Uganda’s arts and media circles, with many remembering him for his uncompromising approach and his use of theatre to confront social and political questions.

Mukulu leaves behind a long body of work that helped shape Uganda’s theatre scene and influenced generations of performers and audiences.

Further details about his burial and funeral arrangements are expected from his family and cultural institutions.