Buganda Kingdom unveils Shs409b budget for 2026/2027 financial year

Kampala, Uganda —The Buganda Kingdom has unveiled a Shs409.315 billion budget for the 2026/2027 financial year, outlining its planned expenditure on administration, cultural preservation, education, health, and economic development initiatives.

The budget, presented by the Kingdom’s finance and planning structures, sets out spending priorities aimed at strengthening institutional operations and expanding development programmes across the Buganda region.

According to officials, a significant portion of the budget is expected to go toward supporting Kingdom-run institutions, including education services, cultural sites, health initiatives, and community development projects under various county administrations.

Development priorities highlighted in the financial plan include improving service delivery within the Kingdom’s administrative structures, enhancing revenue generation systems, and supporting youth and women empowerment programmes at the grassroots level.

Kingdom officials noted that the budget reflects ongoing efforts to modernise internal systems while preserving cultural heritage and strengthening engagement with central government and development partners.

The Shs409.315 billion financial framework is also expected to support ongoing maintenance and development of key cultural and historical sites under the Kingdom’s jurisdiction.

Observers say the budget underscores Buganda’s continued role as a major cultural institution with significant influence in social mobilisation and community development across central Uganda.

The budget will guide operations for the 2026/2027 financial year as implementation plans are rolled out through Kingdom administrative structures.