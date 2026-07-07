Belgium end USA’s World Cup dream with convincing round of 16 win

Seattle, United States — The United States’ journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday night in Seattle.

Belgium delivered a commanding performance to eliminate the Americans and secure a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Team USA entered the fixture with renewed optimism following FIFA’s decision to overturn striker Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card from the previous Round of 32 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun was cleared to play, offering a major boost to the American squad ahead of the crucial knockout tie.

However, Belgium proved too strong on the night, dominating key phases of the game and taking advantage of defensive errors to seal an emphatic victory.

The defeat marked the end of an encouraging campaign for the United States, who had impressed supporters by advancing from the group stage and defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach the last 16.

Despite the elimination, the tournament run highlighted signs of growth within the American squad as the team demonstrated resilience and attacking quality throughout the competition.

Belgium will now advance to the quarterfinals, where they are set to face Spain in one of the tournament’s highly anticipated encounters.