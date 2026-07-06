Speke Resort revives Popular Pony Camp to give children a day of horse riding, learning and fun

Speke Resort Munyonyo has announced the return of its popular One Day Pony Camp, an interactive children’s programme designed to introduce young participants to horse riding, equestrian skills and responsible horse care in a safe and professionally supervised environment.

Scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2026, the day-long camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the resort’s renowned Equestrian Centre, offering children a unique opportunity to learn from experienced trainers while enjoying a range of outdoor recreational activities.

According to the resort, the programme is aimed at nurturing confidence, discipline and a love for horses through practical lessons and engaging hands-on experiences.

“The resort is pleased to announce the return of our exciting kids’ engagement programme. Mark your calendar, bring your children, and allow our experienced equestrian team to provide training, instruction and engaging activities with the horses,” Speke Resort said in its announcement.

The camp, priced at Shs100,000 per child, has been designed for both beginners and young horse enthusiasts, with professional instructors guiding participants throughout the day.

Children will receive lessons in horse riding, grooming and horse care, stable management and cleaning, horse feeding and nutrition, tacking up including saddling and bridling as well as horse handling and safety training.

For beginners, the programme will include lead-rein pony rides, allowing first-time riders to gain confidence under close supervision, while more experienced participants will enjoy a basic jumping demonstration conducted by trained equestrians.

The day’s activities will conclude with a 45-minute swimming session, giving children an opportunity to relax and cool off after a full day of learning and outdoor adventure.

The return of the Pony Camp comes as family-focused recreational programmes continue to gain popularity, with many parents seeking educational holiday activities that combine learning, physical exercise and entertainment.

Speke Resort said the camp is intended to provide a memorable experience that helps children build confidence, improve coordination and develop teamwork while interacting with horses in a controlled and secure environment.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria in Munyonyo, Speke Resort is one of Uganda’s premier luxury hospitality destinations. The expansive resort is widely known for its world-class accommodation, conference and convention facilities, restaurants, swimming pools, sports amenities and beautifully landscaped gardens.

One of its standout attractions is the Speke Equestrian Centre, which is recognised as one of Uganda’s leading horse-riding facilities. The centre regularly hosts riding lessons for children and adults, leisure horseback experiences, corporate team-building activities and national equestrian competitions, attracting both local and international visitors.

Apart from its equestrian activities, the resort offers a family-friendly environment with recreational facilities that include swimming pools, children’s play areas, fitness amenities and waterfront experiences, making it a preferred destination for weekend getaways, family outings and major events.

Parents interested in enrolling their children in the upcoming Pony Camp have been advised to make early reservations through the resort’s booking office by calling +256 752 711 857.

Following the return of the Pony Camp, Speke Resort hopes to inspire a new generation of young riders while offering families an enriching holiday experience that blends learning, recreation and outdoor adventure in one of Uganda’s most scenic settings.