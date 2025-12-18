Minister Balaam summons Chosen Becky over alleged misuse of children at private ceremony

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has summoned socialite Chosen Becky, also known as Rebecca Kukiriza over allegations of abusing children during a private wedding ceremony held on December 15, 2025.

In a statement dated December 17, 2025, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, said the ministry had taken note of “widely circulated images and reports” from the ceremony, in which children were allegedly used to carry placards bearing messages aimed at adults, exposing them to public controversy and possible emotional harm.

“Whereas the Ministry respects the right to privacy, family life, and freedom of expression, children must never be used as instruments in adult disputes, publicity stunts, or social media controversies,” Balaam said.

He emphasized that children are vulnerable and entitled to protection, dignity, and care, regardless of disagreements between adults.

“Children are innocent, vulnerable, and entitled to protection, dignity, and care from parents and guardians,” the minister noted, warning that involving minors in controversial messaging undermines their welfare.

The ministry said the alleged conduct raises serious concerns under Uganda’s child protection and privacy laws, including the Children Act, Cap. 59, as amended, which places the best interests of the child as a paramount consideration in all actions concerning children.

“A child has the right to protection from emotional, psychological, and social abuse, neglect, and exploitation, as well as the right to privacy, dignity, and protection from harmful publicity,” the statement reads.

The ministry also cited the Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2019, noting that the publication and circulation of children’s images in controversial circumstances, especially on social media, may amount to a violation of the law.

As a result, Ms. Chosen Becky has been summoned to appear before the Office of the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, for a formal engagement regarding the matter.

At the meeting, the ministry said she will be required to formally withdraw the alleged actions involving the children and issue a public apology.

She is expected to “acknowledge that children should not be involved in adult disagreements or controversial messaging,” the statement adds.

She will also be required to provide a written commitment not to involve children in her personal, marital, or social disputes, whether online or offline, and to immediately delete and ensure the removal of all related social media content involving children.

Balaam also used the statement to issue a stern warning to public figures, artists, influencers, and socialites against exploiting children for publicity or online content.

“Children’s rights are protected by law. Social media popularity, celebrity status, or personal circumstances do not exempt anyone from complying with child protection laws,” he warned.

He stressed that the ministry will not hesitate to take legal and administrative action against anyone found misusing children in ways that undermine their safety and dignity.

“The Government of Uganda remains committed to upholding the rights, safety, dignity, and best interests of every child,” Balaam said.