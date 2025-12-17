Stanbic Bank
Speke Resort Munyonyo to host Festive Boxing Day Brunch with fun for all ages

By Our Reporter
Brunch at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Our Reporter

Speke Resort Munyonyo is set to delight guests this festive season with a vibrant Boxing Day Bubbly Brunch at the Sunset Restaurant on Friday, December 26, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. 

The event promises a perfect blend of fine dining, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Guests can enjoy a carefully curated culinary journey with a buffet of exquisite dishes, all served in the resort’s tranquil and picturesque setting. 

The Boxing Day brunch is designed to create a warm and celebratory atmosphere, ensuring every guest leaves with joyful memories.

The event offers something for everyone. Adults can indulge for Shs200,000, while children below 12 years can join the festivities for Shs90,000. 

Families are invited to enjoy activities including a live band, DJ sessions, a kids movie night, visits to the petting zoo, a Boxing Day Kids Carnival, and various interactive kids’ activities.

With its unique combination of gourmet dining, lively entertainment, and family-oriented fun, Speke Resort’s Boxing Day Bubbly Brunch promises to extend the joy of the festive season for all.

