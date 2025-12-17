EC unveils Biometric Voter Verification Kits to boost credibility of 2026 elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has showcased the Biometric Voter Verification Kit (BVVK), a key technological safeguard to be used in the 2026 General Elections, in a live demonstration aimed at strengthening transparency, voter confidence and the integrity of the electoral process.

The demonstration, held on Wednesday at the EC headquarters in Kampala, was conducted for journalists, election observers and representatives of political parties. Although the statement was issued by the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, it was read on his behalf by the Deputy Chairperson, Hajjati Aisha Lubega.

A mock polling station was set up to allow participants to experience the voter verification process firsthand, as the Commission walked stakeholders through how voters will be identified and authenticated on polling day using biometric technology.

“The Electoral Commission has acquired 109,142 Biometric Voter Verification Kits which will be deployed during the 2025/2026 General Elections to improve the management and conduct of elections through accurate authentication of voter identity,” the statement read.

According to the Commission, the BVVK uses fingerprints and facial recognition to match a voter’s details with those contained in the Voters Register at a specific polling station.

This, the EC says will help presiding officers confirm that a voter is indeed the rightful person registered to vote at that station.

“The system will ensure that only registered persons vote and that no voter votes more than once for the same election, thereby reinforcing the principle of one man or woman, one vote,” Hajjati Lubega read.

The Commission explained that officials at all levels, from the national headquarters to polling stations, are already undergoing training to competently operate the kits during the elections.

The live demonstration, the EC noted, is intended to demystify the technology and build public trust ahead of polling.

“The purpose of this demonstration is to sensitize stakeholders on polling day procedures, demonstrate how voters are identified using biometric and facial recognition technology, and build confidence, transparency and trust in the voter verification process,” the statement said.

Beyond the BVVK, the Commission also updated stakeholders on other key preparations, including the ongoing issuance of Voter Location Slips (VLS). The exercise, which began on December 15, 2025 and will end on January 13, 2026, is being conducted at parish and ward level across the country.

The VLS bears a voter’s photograph, names, date of birth and full polling location details, as well as a unique barcode that will be read by the BVVK machines on polling day.

“This exercise is a response to complaints raised in previous elections, where some voters reported difficulty in locating their polling stations,” the EC noted, adding that the slips are free of charge and must be collected in person.

The Commission further announced adjustments to polling dates for elections of representatives of Special Interest Groups, explaining that the changes are meant to allow affected voters to participate effectively in both the general elections and their respective electoral college processes.

As the session concluded, the EC invited stakeholders to actively observe, participate and ask questions about the BVVK system.

“We want stakeholders to clearly understand the safeguards in place to prevent multiple voting, impersonation and other electoral malpractices, and to appreciate how technology enhances the credibility, integrity and efficiency of our elections,” the statement emphasized.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to delivering free, fair and credible elections in 2026 with technology playing a central role in safeguarding the will of Ugandan voters.