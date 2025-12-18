Police arrest ‘gang leader’ in NUP’s Gulu campaign violence

Police in the Aswa-Gulu region have arrested Aleng Fatuma, the alleged leader of criminal gangs responsible for violence and looting that occurred in Gulu City during a campaign visit by National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

The Regional Police Spokesperson for Aswa-Gulu, Mr. Ongom David Mudong said the arrest came as part of intelligence-led operation conducted on the night of December 18, 2025, targeting suspects involved in the incidents of December 6, 2025. A total of 41 individuals were detained at Gulu Central Police Station.

“Following the acts of criminality involving assaults and the looting of people’s property that occurred in Gulu City Centre on 6th December 6, 2025, during a campaign visit by the NUP Presidential candidate, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, we wish to inform the public of the following developments,” Ongom said.

Police investigations relied on CCTV footage and intelligence from multiple sources to track down the suspects. The operation was described as well-coordinated and intelligence-driven, covering Gulu City and surrounding suburbs.

Aleng Fatuma is alleged to have orchestrated the mobilization of criminal gangs using various media platforms, including TikTok to coordinate attacks and theft during the campaign rally.

The December 6 campaign trail in Gulu drew thousands of supporters to welcome Bobi Wine. Still, it was later marred by chaos as suspected criminals took advantage of the crowds to assault civilians, steal property, and loot shops. Several victims reported the loss of money, phones, and other valuable items, prompting widespread public concern.

“Operations are ongoing to ensure that all accomplices are identified and apprehended. As earlier promised, all individuals found culpable will either be summoned or arrested in accordance with the law,” Ongom said.

He urged residents of the Acholi sub-region to remain calm, assuring them that the police are committed to restoring order and ensuring that justice prevails.

“We urge the general public, especially the people of Acholi Sub-region to remain calm as we remain committed to ensuring that all those responsible are brought to book so that justice prevails,” Ongom added.

Police indicated that further arrests could follow as investigations continue and more information emerges about the coordination of the criminal gangs.