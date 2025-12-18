2nd Diaspora Convention opens, advancing economic diplomacy at Speke Resort Munyonyo

The 2nd Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Convention has officially opened at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo, bringing together Ugandans from across the globe to shape the country’s economic and commercial diplomacy agenda.

The three-day convention was opened with welcoming remarks from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, and the Head of the Diaspora Services Department, Ambassador Johnny Muhindo. The event is also being attended by the Head of the State House Diaspora Unit, Mr. Mohammed Bagonza.

Addressing delegates, Mr. Bagiire reaffirmed the government’s recognition of the diaspora as a vital national asset, emphasizing that Uganda’s foreign missions exist to both promote and safeguard the country’s interests abroad. He urged diaspora members to actively contribute ideas as the government moves to finalize the National Diaspora Policy.

“Our missions are there to promote as well as protect Uganda’s interests, and your input is critical as we conclude the National Diaspora Policy,” Bagiire said.

He further revealed that government plans to institutionalize recognition of outstanding diaspora contributions, announcing intentions to organize a global diaspora awards event next year. He also thanked development partners, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), for supporting diaspora engagement initiatives.

Reflecting on the ongoing policy formulation process, the Permanent Secretary underscored the Ministry’s commitment to delivering a policy that genuinely reflects the aspirations of Ugandans living abroad.

“As we seek partnerships with diaspora communities, we want to celebrate you,” he said, adding that government views the diaspora as a trusted partner in national development.

Bagiire also called for greater unity among diaspora communities, encouraging coordinated engagements abroad that go beyond cultural showcases. He noted that Uganda’s complex history requires a more integrated and inclusive narrative that supports national cohesion and development.

In his remarks, Ambassador Johnny Muhindo emphasized a shift in how the diaspora should be perceived, describing it as a strategic development partner rather than a peripheral contributor.

“The diaspora is no longer a mere contributor. It is a central development partner and a strategic force for shared growth,” Amb. Muhindo said.

He highlighted the urgency of concluding the National Diaspora Policy, pointing to ongoing skills-mapping exercises and benchmarking efforts in countries such as India, Ethiopia and Kenya, which have successfully transformed remittances into long-term investments. He also encouraged the adoption of secure digital remittance solutions to protect and grow diaspora financial flows.

Amb. Muhindo noted that the convention itself has grown steadily over the years, evolving from a simple idea into a key platform for structured engagement between government and Ugandans abroad.

“What started as a simple idea has steadily gained momentum, and this convention now plays a critical role in shaping diaspora engagement,” he said.

Held under the theme, “The Role of the Diaspora in the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Strategy,” the convention will run until December 19, 2025. During the sessions, delegates are expected to harmonize inputs into the Diaspora Policy, strengthen ties between missions and diaspora communities, and identify practical pathways for skills transfer, investment facilitation and remittance optimization.

The State House Diaspora Unit, represented by Mr. Bagonza, will continue coordinating reforms and engaging diaspora communities to ensure the final policy responds to real and emerging needs.

In closing his remarks, Mr. Bagiire congratulated Ugandans in the diaspora for their achievements and resilience, assuring them of government’s goodwill.

“The Government of Uganda is a friend. It respects the diaspora and deeply values its contribution,” he said.