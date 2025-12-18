Airtel Africa, SpaceX partner to launch first-ever Starlink direct-to-cell connectivity across Africa

Airtel Africa has announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity across the continent, marking Africa’s first satellite-to-mobile service aimed at expanding network access to millions of people in remote and underserved areas.

In a statement issued on December 16, 2025, Airtel Africa said the agreement will see Starlink Direct-to-Cell services rolled out across all its 14 African markets, which collectively serve about 173.8 million customers. The service will allow Airtel subscribers with compatible smartphones to access mobile connectivity via satellite in regions without terrestrial network coverage.

The partnership is expected to significantly improve digital access in hard-to-reach areas, enabling customers to stay connected even where deploying traditional mobile infrastructure is difficult.

“Through this partnership, Airtel Africa customers with compatible smartphones in regions without terrestrial coverage can have network connectivity through Starlink,” the statement said, describing the initiative as a major step toward closing Africa’s digital divide.

According to Airtel Africa, the satellite-to-mobile service will begin in 2026, initially supporting text messaging and data services for selected applications. The agreement also includes support for Starlink’s first broadband Direct-to-Cell system, powered by next-generation satellites capable of delivering high-speed connectivity to smartphones with up to 20 times improved data speeds.

The rollout will, however, proceed in line with country-specific regulatory approvals across Airtel Africa’s markets.

Airtel Africa said it is the first mobile network operator on the continent to offer Starlink Direct-to-Cell services, leveraging a constellation of about 650 satellites to provide seamless connectivity, particularly in remote and rural areas.

“The partnership reinforces Airtel Africa’s commitment to bridge the digital divide and offer seamless connectivity to its customers,” the statement noted, adding that the two companies will continue to explore further collaboration opportunities to advance digital inclusion across Africa.

Commenting on the development, Airtel Africa Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to deliver reliable and inclusive connectivity solutions.

“Airtel Africa remains committed to delivering a great experience to our customers by improving access to reliable and contiguous mobile connectivity solutions,” Taldar said.

Taldar added, “Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology complements the terrestrial infrastructure and even reaches areas where deploying terrestrial network solutions are challenging. We are very excited about the collaboration with Starlink, which will establish a new standard for service availability across all our 14 markets.”

Starlink Vice President of Sales, Stephanie Bednarek said the partnership will be transformative for connectivity on the continent, particularly in areas beyond the reach of traditional networks.

“For the first time, people across Africa will stay connected in remote areas where terrestrial coverage cannot reach. Through this agreement with Airtel Africa, we’ll deliver our next-generation technology to offer high-speed broadband connectivity, providing faster access to many essential services,” Bednarek said.

The Airtel Africa–SpaceX partnership is expected to play a key role in expanding mobile and broadband access across Africa, supporting economic growth, innovation, and access to essential digital services for millions of people.