Spreading Xmas joy: Speke Resort hosts heartwarming festive lunch for community children

The true spirit of Christmas came alive at Speke Resort Munyonyo as the luxury lakeside destination opened its doors to children from the surrounding community for a special Christmas lunch filled with joy, laughter and festive cheer.

The heartwarming celebration blended generosity, fun activities, and shared moments that captured the essence of the season.

In a message accompanying a vibrant video from the event, the resort described the occasion as a privilege, noting that the day was dedicated to creating happiness and unforgettable memories for the children.

“We’re privileged to host kids from the local community for a special Christmas lunch and fun activities at Speke Resort,” the statement read, reflecting a sense of gratitude and purpose behind the initiative.

The video paints a joyful picture: children beaming with excitement, engaging in games, enjoying festive treats, and soaking in the holiday atmosphere against the serene backdrop of Munyonyo.

From shared meals to playful moments, the celebration went beyond material giving, offering warmth, care, and a sense of belonging that defines Christmas.

The initiative underscores Speke Resort’s continued commitment to community engagement and social responsibility, particularly during the festive season.

By opening its doors to the local community, the resort reinforced the message that Christmas is about sharing love, uplifting others, and bringing smiles to those around us.

As the year draws to a close, the Christmas luncheon stood as a powerful reminder that the simplest acts of kindness can leave lasting impressions.

For the children who attended, it was a day of joy and celebration. For Speke Resort, it was another meaningful way of spreading Christmas cheer at Munyonyo.