Gov’t unveils reduced motor vehicle inspection fees as mandatory checks take effect

The Ministry of Works and Transport, in partnership with the Uganda Police Force, has formally rolled out the Mandatory Motor Vehicle Inspection programme, unveiling a revised and significantly reduced fee structure aimed at improving compliance, road safety, and environmental protection across the country.

The programme, implemented under the national motto “For God and My Country,” is intended to curb road accidents caused by mechanical failure, reduce harmful vehicle emissions, and protect the health and well being of road users.

“The mandatory motor vehicle inspection is one of the key interventions the government is implementing to improve road safety, protect the environment, and safeguard the health of the public,” the ministry said, emphasizing that the exercise has already commenced for selected vehicle categories.

Under the new inspection regime, vehicles are being assessed for critical safety and environmental components, including braking systems, suspension systems, lighting systems with particular attention to headlamp aim and beam intensity, exhaust emissions, and the general mechanical condition of the vehicle.

“These inspection items directly address the most common mechanical causes of road crashes and excessive emissions. Ensuring that vehicles meet minimum safety and environmental standards is essential for safer roads,” the ministry noted.

The exercise has initially started with government vehicles, public service vehicles operating on fixed routes, private omnibuses, tourist vehicles, and vehicles referred by the Uganda Police Force for being in a dangerous mechanical condition. Authorities say private cars, taxis, trucks, and motorcycles will be phased in later, with dates to be communicated by the minister of works and transport.

In details released alongside the rollout, the ministry published a comprehensive inspection fee schedule covering motorcycles, private vehicles, passenger buses, goods vehicles, trailers, tractors, and engineering plants. According to the schedule, motorcycles and motorised tricycles will be inspected at a fee of Shs5,500, while cars and dual purpose vehicles will pay Shs52,800.

Passenger vehicles with seating capacity ranging from eight to 20 passengers will be charged Shs49,500, those carrying between 21 and 60 passengers Shs55,000, and buses exceeding 60 passengers Shs60,000. Goods vehicles with net weight below 3.5 tonnes will pay Shs48,000, while those between 3.5 and 10 tonnes will be charged Shs54,000, and those above 10 tonnes Shs60,000.

The fee structure further shows that trailers with two axles will be inspected at Shs30,000, with each additional axle costing Shs10,000. Agricultural tractors attract a fee of Shs10,000, while engineering plants are charged based on gross weight, ranging from Shs48,000 for lighter units to Shs60,000 for those above 10 tonnes.

“The inspection fees have been significantly reduced to encourage compliance and make the process affordable to vehicle owners,” the ministry said, urging motorists to take advantage of the revised rates.

The ministry also clarified that re inspection within 30 days after an initial failure will attract no charge, while re inspection after 30 days will cost 10 percent of the original inspection fee. A duplicate certificate of fitness will cost 50 percent of the inspection fee, while appeals against inspection results will attract a fee equivalent to 150 percent of the inspection fee. Search and certification services have been set at Shs60,000.

Inspection services are already operational at several centres across the country. In the central region, stations have been established in Namanve along Jinja Road, Kawanda on Bombo Road, Nabbingo along Masaka Road, and Namulanda on Entebbe Road. Other centres include Mbale at Bugema in eastern Uganda, Gulu at Layibi in the north, and Mbarara at Kora Norya in western Uganda, with facilities equipped to handle motorcycles, light vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles depending on location.

The ministry has called on motorists to prepare their vehicles for inspection and warned that compliance will be central to safer roads, cleaner air and improved public safety nationwide.