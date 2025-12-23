Kabira Country Club unveils stress free Xmas buffet experience at the pub

Kabira Country Club has announced a special Christmas dining experience at The Pub, offering families, friends and festive lovers a chance to enjoy the holiday without the usual pressure of planning, cooking or hosting.

As the Christmas season approaches, the hospitality venue says it is redefining festive celebrations by inviting guests to simply arrive, relax and indulge in a carefully curated Christmas buffet that reflects the warmth, joy and indulgence of the season.

“This year, Kabira Country Club is taking the stress out of Christmas by offering a space where guests can focus on what truly matters, sharing meaningful moments with loved ones in a relaxed and welcoming environment,” management noted.

The Christmas experience at The Pub features a rich selection of expertly prepared dishes, thoughtfully designed to cater for group celebrations while maintaining comfort and quality. Guests are encouraged to unwind and enjoy the festive day in a setting that blends holiday charm with Kabira Country Club’s signature hospitality.

“Whether celebrating with family, friends or colleagues, The Pub provides an atmosphere that is both relaxed and elegant, making it ideal for memorable group celebrations,” the statement added.

Kabira Country Club says every detail of the Christmas offering, from hearty holiday favourites to the lively dining ambience, has been crafted to deliver a memorable festive experience without the usual seasonal stress.

With demand expected to be high throughout the festive period, the club has urged guests to make early reservations to secure their place for the Christmas celebration at The Pub.