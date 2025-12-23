EC warns voters lingering at polling station after casting votes

The Electoral Commission (EC) has warned voters against lingering at polling stations after casting their ballots or engaging in acts that may be interpreted as demanding, protecting, or influencing votes, saying such conduct violates the law and undermines the integrity of elections.

In a statement issued on December 18, 2025, EC chairperson Simon Byabakama said voters are only permitted to be at polling stations for the purpose of voting and must leave immediately after.

“A voter is only allowed to be present at a polling station for purposes of voting. After voting, the voter must leave the polling station and its immediate surroundings,” Byabakama said.

He stressed that the responsibility of safeguarding votes does not lie with voters or candidates, but with duly appointed polling agents accredited by the Commission.

“The duty of safeguarding the interests of a candidate, including the votes cast, rests with polling agents appointed in accordance with the law. Candidates and voters should not turn polling stations into campaign or mobilisation centres,” Byabakama said.

The EC chairperson warned that any voter or supporter who remains at or near a polling station without lawful authority risks arrest for interfering with the orderly conduct of polling.

“Any person who stays at a polling station without being a voter in the process of voting or an accredited agent is liable to arrest for disrupting the voting process,” he added.

Byabakama further clarified that voters who wish to observe the counting of votes are only allowed to return at the official close of polling time.

“Voters who wish to observe the counting of votes may return at 4:00pm, but they must do so in an orderly manner and in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Commission,” he said.

The EC’s guidance echoes earlier public statements by Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, who has repeatedly cautioned voters and political actors to strictly observe electoral laws on polling day.

“The law is clear. Polling stations are not places for crowds, arguments or enforcement of perceived rights. People must vote and leave, and only return to observe counting as provided for under the law,” Kiwanuka said in recent remarks carried by several media outlets.

Similarly, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, recently urged voters to keep a safe distance from polling stations to avoid confusion and potential violence.

The Electoral Commission has reiterated that maintaining order at polling stations is critical to credible elections, warning that overcrowding, loitering and confrontations could lead to unnecessary disruptions.

“The Commission calls upon all voters, candidates and supporters to respect the law, maintain peace and allow electoral officials to do their work without interference,” Byabakama said.