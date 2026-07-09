Pupils shower tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia with love as Kampala Parents’ School celebrates chairman’s visit

A heartwarming scene unfolded at Kampala Parents’ School as hundreds of pupils broke into cheers, smiles and applause to welcome the school’s chairman, Sudhir Ruparelia, in a moment that reflected the close relationship between the learners and the leadership of one of Uganda’s leading private primary schools.

The pupils lined up with excitement, waving and chanting as Sudhir arrived on campus, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and admiration. Teachers and staff looked on as the children expressed genuine affection for the businessman whose investment in education has helped shape Kampala Parents’ School into one of the country’s most respected learning institutions.

The school described the occasion as a memorable moment, saying the overwhelming display of love from the pupils spoke volumes about the environment that has been nurtured at the institution over the years.

“The love of our pupils speaks volumes. A memorable moment as they gathered to warmly welcome Chairman Sudhir Ruparelia with smiles, cheers and heartfelt affection,” the school said in a statement accompanying photographs of the occasion.

For many of the pupils, the visit offered an opportunity to interact with a leader whose vision has influenced the school’s growth, while reinforcing values of respect, community and belonging that Kampala Parents’ School continues to promote.

Located along the Lugogo Bypass in Kampala, Kampala Parents’ School has built a reputation for combining strong academic performance with co-curricular excellence and character development. The multicultural institution follows Uganda’s national curriculum while offering a broad educational experience that attracts learners from different nationalities and backgrounds. The school currently has an enrolment of more than 2,500 pupils supported by over 100 teachers and a large team of non-teaching staff.

Since becoming part of the Ruparelia Group, the school has undergone significant transformation through continued investment in modern classrooms, sports facilities, technology and learner welfare. These investments have strengthened its position among Uganda’s premier primary schools and enhanced its appeal to parents seeking quality education for their children.

Sudhir Ruparelia has long maintained that education remains one of the most important investments for Uganda’s future. Through the Ruparelia Group, he has established one of the country’s largest private education portfolios, which includes Kampala Parents’ School, Kampala International School Uganda and other educational institutions that serve learners from nursery to university level.

Parents have consistently praised Kampala Parents’ School for providing a balanced learning environment that emphasises academic excellence, discipline, innovation, sports, music, leadership and moral values. The school regularly hosts events that encourage interaction between learners, parents and school leadership, helping to foster a strong sense of community.

The warm reception accorded to Sudhir was therefore more than a ceremonial welcome. It highlighted the mutual respect between the school’s leadership and its learners, while underscoring Kampala Parents’ School’s commitment to creating an environment where every child feels valued, inspired and motivated to excel.