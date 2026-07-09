NUP’s Muwanga Kivumbi granted bail in treason case after months of detention 

Celebrations broke out at the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Wandegeya after Justice Susan Okalany granted bail to National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy president for Central Uganda and former Butambala County Member of Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi in a treason case arising from the January 2026 post election violence in Butambala District.

Kivumbi was granted a cash bail of Shs10 million, while each of his co accused persons was granted cash bail of Shs1 million.

The court’s decision brought relief among Kivumbi’s supporters who gathered outside the court following months of uncertainty after his arrest and detention over allegations linked to violence that left at least seven people dead in Butambala.

Kivumbi, a senior NUP figure, was arrested following a security operation at his home in Butambala District after the January 15, 2026 general elections. The operation, which resulted in the deaths of several people, triggered public debate, with opposition leaders and human rights activists calling for investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He was later charged with treason before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 3, 2026, before the case was transferred to the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

The prosecution alleges that Kivumbi and his co accused committed acts intended to influence or intimidate the government between January 11 and 17, 2026, in areas including Gombe and Kibibi Town Council in Butambala District.

The State further alleges that the accused attacked Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre during the unrest.

The accused have denied the allegations, with Kivumbi and his supporters maintaining that the charges are politically motivated and linked to his opposition activities.

Kivumbi and his co accused applied for bail on May 4, arguing that they had fulfilled the legal requirements for release pending trial. They told court that they had spent months in custody and were willing to comply with all conditions set by court.

However, the State opposed the application, with Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko arguing that releasing the accused could interfere with witnesses and affect the progress of the case.

The bail hearing had earlier been delayed amid disputes over the suitability of sureties and prosecution readiness. Some of the accused had also been held in different detention facilities, including Luzira, Kitalya and Kigo prisons.

Kivumbi’s arrest attracted national and international attention, with security agencies accusing him of involvement in violence in Butambala, while NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, accused the government of targeting opposition figures following the elections.

The granting of bail does not amount to an acquittal, and Kivumbi and his co accused will continue facing trial as they await further proceedings before the International Crimes Division of the High Court.