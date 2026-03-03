UCU student found safe in Mukono after days of missing 

Police in Mukono District have successfully recovered a 25-year-old student of Uganda Christian University who had been reported missing, bringing relief to his family, friends and the university community.

The student, identified as Nathan Tuwandike had earlier been declared missing after he disappeared under unclear circumstances, prompting police to launch investigations and appeal to the public for information regarding his whereabouts.

In a statement, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that officers acted swiftly after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.

“On 2nd March 2026 at about 1400 hours, Police received information from members of the public that the victim had been seen roaming around Mukono Town,” he said. “Officers immediately responded and were able to locate and safely recover him.”

According to police, Tuwandike was last seen in Mukono Town on February 25. Concern grew after his mobile phone and personal belongings were reportedly found at his hostel, raising fears about his safety. His family and colleagues subsequently reported the matter to police, triggering a search operation.

Owoyesigyire said police had earlier called upon anyone with information about the student’s whereabouts to come forward as investigations commenced.

“He is currently in safe custody as further assessments are being conducted,” he added.

Police thanked members of the public whose vigilance and cooperation led to the positive outcome.

“We thank the members of the public for their vigilance and cooperation, which greatly contributed to this positive outcome. Further details will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

The development has brought relief to the university community, where fellow students had expressed concern and shared appeals on social media seeking help in tracing him. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are ongoing.