Uganda begins repatriation of students from Iran as first group arrives tonight

The Government of Uganda has commenced the repatriation of Ugandan students who were studying in the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the first group expected to arrive in Kampala this evening at 6:00 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

In a statement, the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, extended gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and government institutions that coordinated the evacuation exercise.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to H.E. the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, through the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and our Embassies in Iran and Turkey for successfully facilitating the return of our young people who were studying at Ahlul Bayt International University,” Barugahara said.

He added that the operation reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding Ugandan citizens abroad.

“The first group is expected to arrive this evening at 6:00 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines. Efforts are ongoing to repatriate the remaining 53 students currently studying at QOM University in Iran,” he noted.

The minister further applauded the coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uganda’s diplomatic missions in Tehran and Ankara, describing the exercise as a demonstration of effective diplomacy and leadership.

“Thank you once again, Mr. President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all our embassy staff in Iran and Turkey for your dedication and coordination in this important operation. Viva President of Uganda,” he stated.

Among the students expected to arrive this evening are Kimobwa Sharif, Twimomujuni Danson, Mbajja Brenda, Nasasire Denis, Kiremire Nickson Baryayebwa, Ssali Edison, Dukundane Christine, Namuddu Waldha, Nabwe Patricia Grace, Ntege Jonathan, Sebanakita Muhamood Africa, Itungo Sam, Muramuzi Crisphol, Namilo Nakanwagi Sharitah, Kafuuma Peter, Nimwesiga Isaac, Nakalyango Aisha, Lukwago Eric, Nanjego Shamirah, Nabbala Godfrey, Ssegawa Aloysious, Kankya Davis, Bogere Musa Missongo, Nkaijagye Chrispus, Ssemakula Musa, Rutabora Samwel, Nyegyema Oscar, Eling Isac, Nakabulwa Bashiira, Wandwasi Emmanuel, Namnyonga Lighton, Gumoshabe Jonan, Muhwezi Andrew, Bashaaga Jovanese, Nabukenya Hawa, Muhoozi Innocent, Wampamba Alexandria, Mayanja Sarah, Twiine Sharon, Katamba Samwel, Namugosa Sarah Gesa, Mukyala Babra and Akampa Newton.

The additional updates will be provided regarding the remaining students still in Iran as arrangements for their safe return continue.