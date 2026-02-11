UCU Dean of Students murdered in Mukono home attack

Uganda Christian University is mourning the tragic death of its Director of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Ms Pamela Tumwebaze who was killed in a violent attack at her home in Mukono District.

In an official statement released on Wednesday morning, the university confirmed her passing.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ms. Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Student Affairs, and member of the Uganda Christian University Senior Management,” the statement reads.

UCU added, “She went to be with the LORD in the early hours of Wednesday, February 11, 2026.”

The university called upon the community to support her family during this difficult time.

“Please uphold her children, immediate family and loved ones in prayer. Further details will be shared,” the University noted.

Police said Ms Tumwebaze was attacked by unknown assailants at her residence in Buwafu Village, Goma Division, Mukono District on Tuesday night. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby health facility, where she later died in the early hours of Wednesday. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack are ongoing.

Ms Tumwebaze was a respected member of UCU’s senior management and a long serving administrator who rose through the ranks after beginning her journey at the institution as a student. Over the years, she became one of the most influential figures in student affairs, overseeing discipline, welfare, accommodation, counselling services and student leadership development.

Known for her firm but compassionate approach, she was regarded as a mentor to many students. Her office often served as a first point of contact for students facing academic or personal challenges.

She leaves behind children and other family members. The university is expected to announce burial and memorial arrangements in due course as police continue with investigations.