UPDF Armored Division Commander Maj Gen Deus Sande dies suddenly en-route to Gen Takirwa’s funeral

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the sudden death of the Armored Division Commander in Masaka, Major General Deus Sande, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a statement issued by the UPDF Deputy Spokesperson, Chris Magezi, the army described the development as a double tragedy for the force, coming just days after the death of another senior officer.

“Tragedy has struck the UPDF family again, and with deep sorrow, we confirm the sudden passing of the UPDF Armored Division Commander (Masaka) Major General Deus Sande early this morning in Mpigi at around 0345 hours,” Magezi said.

According to the UPDF, Maj Gen Sande was travelling to Kampala to attend the funeral service of his colleague, Major General Francis Takirwa, at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero when he developed breathing complications.

“He was on his way to Kampala to attend the funeral service of comrade Major General Francis Takirwa (RIP) at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero. Major General Takirwa died on Saturday, February 7, 2026,” Magezi noted.

The spokesperson added that efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

“Major General Deus Sande developed breathing complications along the way and efforts to resuscitate him at a hospital facility in Mpigi failed. The exact cause of death will be ascertained later,” he said.

The UPDF extended condolences to his family and the wider defence fraternity.

Magyezi mourned, “We extend our condolences to his family, relatives, and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, whose funeral service Maj Gen Sande was travelling to attend, died of a stroke on Saturday, February 7, 2026, according to the UPDF. He was a senior officer who served in various command and administrative roles within the force during his distinguished military career.

Takirwa was widely respected within the UPDF for his discipline, professionalism and contribution to strengthening institutional structures in the army. Over the years, he held key appointments that shaped operational planning and force management.

A funeral service for Maj Gen Takirwa was held at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, Kampala. He is scheduled to be laid to rest at his ancestral home, with burial arrangements coordinated by the UPDF in honour of his service to the nation.

Maj Gen Deus Sande was an armored warfare commander and head of the UPDF Armored Division based in Masaka, one of the army’s critical combat formations responsible for mechanised and armored operations.

Throughout his career, he served in several command and staff positions, rising through the ranks due to his operational competence and dedication to duty. As Armored Division Commander, he oversaw training, deployment readiness, and modernization of armored units under his command.

The UPDF High Command is expected to announce detailed burial arrangements for Maj Gen Sande in due course.