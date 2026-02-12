Delhi Public School International celebrates colourful and competitive sports day

Delhi Public School International on Saturday hosted a vibrant and well attended Sports Day at its playground, bringing together students, parents, members of the Parent Teacher Association and school leaders for a full day of competition and celebration.

The event was officially opened by the School Principal, who received PTA members and presided over the flag raising ceremony, setting the tone for a day marked by discipline, teamwork and house pride.

In the lead up to the event, the Sports Department rallied parents to turn up in large numbers to support the learners.

“Our champs are getting ready to shine. Dear parents, come cheer them on at the DPSI Playground. The loudest claps belong to you,” the department said in a message to the school community.

Students from Speke, Stanley, Burton and Livingstone houses competed in a range of track and field events before an enthusiastic audience of guests and family members. Senior students took part in race running, displaying focus and endurance as they represented their respective houses.

“There was determination on the track and excitement across the field as students competed for their houses,” the Sports Department said.

From race running to sack racing and frog jumping, the spirit of participation and sportsmanship stood out in every activity.

The programme also featured moments of calm and creativity, with yoga sessions and dance performances adding variety to the competition.

“From the stillness of the yoga mats to the rhythm on the dance floor, it was a day dedicated to mindfulness, movement and school spirit. We are proud of our students for their hard work and impressive performances,” the department noted.

A medal and certificate awarding ceremony crowned the day, with students smiling proudly as their efforts were recognized.

“Celebrating young champions is central to DPSI Sports Day. The medals and certificates recognize effort, discipline and respect for fair play,” the Sports Department said.

In the final tally, Stanley House emerged overall winners. Livingstone House finished as first runners up, while Burton House secured the position of second runners up, drawing cheers from classmates and supporters.

The afternoon was further highlighted by the presence of the school Chairman, Sudhir Ruparelia, who was received by the School Principal and PTA members.

He interacted warmly with students and offered encouragement to Class 12 candidates ahead of their forthcoming CBSE final examinations, shaking hands and wishing them success.

Delhi Public School International, part of the Ruparelia Group of schools, offers the Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum and is regarded as one of the leading international schools in Uganda. The institution places equal emphasis on academic excellence and co-curricular development, providing students with opportunities in sports, arts, and leadership alongside classroom learning.

The annual Sports Day remains one of the key events on the school calendar, reflecting its commitment to nurturing confident, disciplined and well-rounded learners.

The parents applauded from the sidelines, and students celebrated their achievements as the event reaffirmed the school’s belief that education extends beyond the classroom and onto the playing field.