Gov’t releases Shs1.6b to support women councils across the country

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has commenced the second quarter disbursement of funds under the Institutional Support programme for Local Government Women Councils for the Financial Year 2025/2026, with a total allocation of Shs1.606 billion approved by Parliament.

In a circular dated January 28, 2026, seen by Eagle Online addressed to all Chief Administrative Officers and Town Clerks, the Permanent Secretary, Aggrey Kibenge confirmed the release of the funds to support Women Council structures nationwide.

“The Parliament of Uganda appropriated a total of Ushs1,606,929,734 in the FY2025/2026 to support Women Council structures across the country,” Kibenge stated.

According to the communication, the funds are provided in line with the National Women’s Council institutional support guidelines and are intended to strengthen coordination and oversight roles of Women Councils at district and city levels.

“The funds are meant to facilitate activities related to monitoring women’s projects, mobilization of women for increased uptake of government development programmes targeting women, and conduct training for Uganda Women Empowerment Programme beneficiaries and their leaders,” Kibenge wrote.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the letter was issued to formally notify accounting officers about the second quarter disbursement for FY2025/2026, which is to be transferred directly to the respective Local Government Women Councils in accordance with the approved schedule.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you about the second quarter FY2025/2026 disbursement of funds to be transferred to your respective Local Government Women Councils as per the attached schedule,” he noted.

Figures contained in the disbursement schedule indicate that allocations were distributed across districts and cities countrywide with varying funding levels based on administrative units.

Among the higher allocations, Kampala District received Shs13,487,363 with a second quarter release of Shs2,621,840, while Wakiso District was allocated Shs16,665,896 and received Shs3,416,473. Mukono District received Shs13,711,962 with a quarterly disbursement of Shs2,267,745.

Other notable allocations include Luwero District with Shs16,365,859 and a quarterly release of Shs3,341,464, Kyenjojo District which received Shs16,665,896 and Shs3,416,473 for the quarter, and Kasese District with Shs19,348,898 and a release of Shs4,087,224.

Several districts received allocations ranging between Shs7 billion and Shs12 billion, with corresponding quarterly releases averaging between Shs1.3 billion and Shs2.5 billion, depending on the size and structure of the local government unit.

The schedule further shows that newer districts such as Karenga, Kwania, Kikuube and others also benefited from the institutional support funds, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to ensuring nationwide coverage.

The total second quarter allocation reflected in the schedule stands at over Shs284 million out of the broader Shs1.606 billion annual appropriations, forming part of phased releases for the financial year.

The funds will strengthen grassroots women leadership structures, enhance monitoring of women-focused projects, and boost mobilisation for government development initiatives targeting women, particularly under empowerment programmes.