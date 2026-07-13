Cheptegei wins South Africa’s Absa Run Your City 10K in Durban

Uganda’s long-distance sensation Joshua Cheptegei delivered a masterclass on the road to win the 2026 Absa Run Your City 10K in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday, reaffirming his status as one of the world’s greatest distance runners.

Cheptegei crossed the finish line in 27:19 after a dominant display on the fast coastal route, leading from the early stages of the race and holding off a strong challenge from Kenya’s Salem Kibet, who finished second in 27:29.

Uganda’s Emmanuel Kibet completed a memorable day for the country by securing third place in 27:32, ensuring that two Ugandan athletes occupied the podium in one of Africa’s most competitive road races.

Running through Durban’s beachfront and city streets, Cheptegei immediately set the pace as he chased history by attempting to become the first athlete to break the 27-minute barrier in a 10K race on African soil. Although he narrowly missed the milestone, the Olympic and world champion showed his trademark strength in the closing stages to secure his third victory in the Durban 10K.

The Ugandan reached the halfway mark in 13:48 before gradually breaking away from the leading group. His winning time was only three seconds slower than the South African All-Comers record of 27:16, which he set on the same course in 2018.

After the race, Cheptegei said returning to Durban was a special experience because of the memories and support he has received from fans over the years.

“Durban has always been a special place for me. The support from the fans was incredible, and it pushed me throughout the race. I wanted to challenge the course record and possibly go under 27 minutes, but I am satisfied with the victory and the way I executed my race. It is always an honour to represent Uganda, and I look forward to the challenges ahead this season,” Cheptegei said.

His compatriot Emmanuel Kibet also celebrated a breakthrough performance after staying among the leading athletes throughout the race before producing a strong finish to claim third place.

“Sharing the podium with Joshua is a proud moment for me. The pace was very fast from the beginning, but I stayed focused and believed I could finish among the top athletes. This result gives me confidence as I prepare for upcoming international competitions,” Kibet said.

Uganda Athletics Federation president Dominic Otuchet praised the athletes’ performances, saying the results highlight the country’s continued dominance in long-distance running.

“Joshua once again showed why he is among the greatest distance runners of his generation, while Emmanuel’s podium finish reflects the depth of talent that Uganda continues to produce,” Otuchet said.

He added that the performances demonstrate the impact of Uganda’s athletics development programmes and the growing strength of the country’s elite distance-running pool.

Cheptegei’s victory comes as a major boost to his preparations for upcoming international competitions, including major marathon championships later this season, as he continues to build on a decorated career that has seen him win Olympic and world titles.