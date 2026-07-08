Uganda becomes first East African country to join invictus games for wounded soldiers

Uganda has been admitted into the Invictus Games community, becoming the 26th nation to join the global movement that uses sport as a tool for the rehabilitation and recovery of wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation held at Chatham House in London. The event, themed “From Policy to Practice,” brought together policymakers, experts and members of the Invictus community as part of activities leading up to the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games scheduled to take place in Birmingham.

Uganda’s admission makes it the first country in East Africa to formally join the Invictus movement, which supports serving and former military personnel through adaptive sports and recovery programmes.

The Invictus Games Foundation Patron, Prince Harry, welcomed Uganda’s entry into the community, describing the expansion as an opportunity to reach more wounded service personnel around the world.

“Growth has never been about numbers. It’s about reaching those who need us most. Building partnerships that last. And ensuring that no one feels they’re making this journey alone,” Prince Harry said.

Uganda’s Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, thanked the Invictus Games Foundation and its Patron for accepting Uganda into the global family.

“This milestone reflects our shared commitment to wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have sacrificed greatly in service to our nation,” Kiwanuka said.

He said the partnership demonstrates Uganda’s commitment to supporting military personnel who have suffered injuries or health challenges while serving the country.

“Those who have borne the burdens of service deserve every opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity, purpose, and hope,” he said, adding, “They are our living heroes.”

Kiwanuka attributed Uganda’s successful entry into the Invictus community to the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni and the efforts of the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who supported the country’s engagement with the Foundation.

The minister said Uganda’s admission carries both national pride and responsibility as the country begins working alongside other member states in supporting wounded and injured service personnel.

“Uganda’s admission as the first East African nation to formally engage with the Foundation is both an honour and a responsibility,” Kiwanuka said.

“We look forward to learning from other member nations while contributing our own experience to the global Invictus movement,” he added.

Uganda will participate in the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, marking the country’s first appearance in the international sporting event dedicated to military recovery and resilience.

The partnership follows a formal agreement signed in October 2025 between the Uganda People’s Defence Force and the Invictus Games Foundation to strengthen rehabilitation services for wounded soldiers.

Before Uganda’s admission, the Invictus Games Foundation conducted an assessment visit to the country, where officials met wounded service personnel and their families and toured rehabilitation facilities, including the Mubende Defence Forces Rehabilitation and Vocational Centre.

During the visit, the Foundation also provided sports equipment to support recovery programmes for veterans.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans from across the world, using competitive sport to inspire recovery, build confidence and promote inclusion.